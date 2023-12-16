Porsche Penske Motorsport Expecting Effort to Equal Results in 2024

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – When you’re among the best in class during the first season of a new car, your primary goal is continued improvement. If you’re Porsche Penske Motorsport, improvement is a byproduct of experience. “Having one year under our belts now, I feel like we can operate in a much better window,” said Felipe Nasr, who returns for his third season with Roger Penske’s sports car program. “But everybody is going to raise their game for 2024. We have to be ready, but I feel confident. We’ve got a great team behind us. We’ll be ready.” In the first season of a hybrid-based platform in the Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) class, Porsche Penske won three of the 11 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship races in 2023. The team’s two entries – the No. 6 and the No. 7 – finished fourth and fifth in the final standings with both cars tied in points. The team returned Thursday for the second day of a four-day test session on Daytona International Speedway’s 12-turn, 3.56-mile circuit. Nick Tandy and Mathieu Jaminet were back in the No. 6 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963, while Dane Cameron returned to full-time IMSA competition by teaming with Nasr on the team’s No. 7 Porsche 963. Joining in endurance roles are Kevin Estre and Laurens Vanthoor on the No. 6, and Matt Campbell and Josef Newgarden on the No. 7. That driver lineup alone is worthy of notice. Coupled with this team and manufacturer, they become firm contenders for the 2024 GTP championship. Familiarity and experience are underlying factors. “Porsche and Penske appreciate the work we did and the way we work together,” said Tandy, who completed his first full-season teaming with Jaminet by competing for the GTP championship into the season-ending Motul Petit Le Mans at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta in October. “We’ve got everything in front of us to be able to go and do the best job. Whether that’s good enough to win, we’ll find out.”