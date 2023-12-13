More than 200,000 visitors enjoyed EuroNASCAR at the Essen Motor Show

The Essen Motor Show has been a must-see event since its inception in 1968. Located in the heart of one of the most densely populated areas in Europe, the Ruhrgebiet of Germany, more than 200,000 people visited a total of eight exhibition halls filled with extraordinary cars. Taking center stage: NASCAR! The NASCAR Whelen Euro Series was not only part of the 75 years of NASCAR special show, but also teamed up with Bremotion to present the official European Championship to the German fans - with great success.



For ten days, drivers like Tobias Dauenhauer, Dominique Schaak, Thomas Krasonis, Nick Schneider, Gil Linster and Matthias Hauer were present at the booth in the famous Hall 3, the most prestigious one of Essen’s eight exhibition halls. Team owners Patrick Brenndörfer (Bremotion) and Marko Stipp (Marko Stipp Motorsport) as well as 3F Racing team members were also on hand to talk to fans about their EuroNASCAR journeys. With the help of Gian Luca Guiglia (PR Manager) and Andre Wiegold (Editor and Reporter), the series had its experts ready to present EuroNASCAR to the German public.



Each day was a blast as thousands of fans stopped by to get a closer look at the #99 Chevrolet Camaro at the booth and talk about the unique events and amazing product that EuroNASCAR has brought to Europe over the past decade. Entering the Essen Motor Show through the main entrance, visitors had the chance to see the 2024 edition of the EuroNASCAR Chevrolet Camaro, Marko Stipp's Rookie Trophy winning #48 Chevrolet and many NASCAR cars from the USA belonging to different eras.



The response was very positive as many fans took the time to learn more about EuroNASCAR and the passion that Pure Racing brings to the European motorsports environment. Mechanics and engineers were interested in the pure technical aspects of the cars and fans appreciated the unique American themed events, the action from the four sprint races held per weekend and the high quality highlights shown at the booth.



In addition, EuroNASCAR representatives, team principals and drivers took to the stage in Event Hall 4 to talk about EuroNASCAR for more than 90 minutes over three days. The fans got to know the series from the drivers' and crew chiefs' point of view and learned all about the basics of the exciting championships. Guests such as German NASCAR commentator Pete Fink, media and track partners - Raceway Venray had a delegation of 25 representatives at the Essen Motor Show - rounded off a successful, informative and unifying 2023 Essen Motor Show in Germany.



The 2024 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series season kicks off on April 13-14 at Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, Spain. Fans from Germany have four races close to their country, headlined by the home of the NASCAR GP Germany: Motorsport Arena Oschersleben (September 21-22). There’s also Raceway Venray in the Netherlands, Autodrom Most in the Czech Republic and Circuit Zolder in Belgium, all are popular venues among the German motorsport enthusiasts as the tracks are located close to the German border.

NWES PR