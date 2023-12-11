Derani Looking for No. 5 During Mobil 1’s 50th Anniversary Year

The 2024 Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring will again headline four days of nearly non-stop on-track action, continuing to make the legendary weekend one of the most popular in motorsports.

Known for on- and off-track excitement and highlighted by the 12-Hour Classic on Saturday, March 16 – the oldest sports car race in North America which gave Sebring its distinction as the Birthplace of American Endurance Racing – will include eight races. Five races were run in 2023. The Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring, which remains one of the world’s most iconic sports car races, boasts a list of winners including many of the most legendary names in motorsports, including Mario Andretti, A.J. Foyt, Dan Gurney, Hurley Haywood, Al Holbert, Peter Gregg, and Sebring’s all-time winningest driver, Tom Kristensen, with six overall victories. Reigning IMSA GTP champion Pipo Derani, who with co-drivers Alexander Sims and Jack Aitken, won the 2023 race, will attempt to capture his fifth 12-Hour title in 2024.

Mobil 1 is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2024, and ExxonMobil Corporation will mark an unprecedented 30th season as title sponsor of the 12 Hours, with the Mobil 1 brand serving as title sponsor for the last 23 years. The Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring will be the second IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race of the season, following the season-opening Rolex 24 At Daytona, January 27-28. It will be joined on the Sebring schedule by two Lamborghini Super Trofeo races, two Mazda MX-5 Cup races, two Porsche Deluxe Carrera Cup North America races and the Alan Jay Automotive Network 120 for the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge series.

March 13 will feature practice and qualifying for all but the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, with March 14 featuring action from all five series. That day’s activities will finish in darkness with the popular evening practice session for the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship cars competing in the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring.

Events on March 15 will include the same race format as the previous day’s schedule, plus the addition of the two-hour Alan Jay Automotive Network 120 and qualifying for the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. That day’s schedule will close with a night race which is a popular lead into off-track activities throughout the 400-acre facility including Sebring’s premier night of live music in the Fan Zone and fireworks.

Sebring’s headline event, the March 16 Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring, will start in its traditional time slot just after 10 a.m.

“We heard from many of Sebring’s most loyal fans requesting a full slate of endurance races mixed with action-packed sprint races such as Lamborghini Super Trofeo, Mazda MX-5 Cup and Porsche Carrera Cup,” said Wayne Estes, Sebring president and general manager. “We’ve worked with IMSA to build a schedule of eight races capped by the Alan Jay Automotive Network 120 and the 72nd Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring that will undoubtedly generate thrilling and full days.”

The 2023 GTP-winning Whelen Cadillac fielded by Action Express Racing will return to defend its title as the first hybrid-electrified GTP car to win the 12-Hour classic. Derani’s fourth title earlier this year matched the four of Allan McNish and Frank Biela. He trails only Rinaldo Capello (5) and Kristensen (6). At only 30 years old when the 2024 Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring takes place, Derani will attempt to move one step closer to Kristensen’s once-seemingly untouchable record. Derani has won four of his first eight Sebring 12-Hour starts – 2016, 2018, 2019 and 2023.

The 2023 Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring featured the debut of the IMSA GTP hybrid-powered prototype class with four manufacturers entering two cars each – Cadillac, Acura, BMW and Porsche. Lamborghini will debut its hybrid prototype in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship at Sebring, increasing the number of GTP entries at Sebring to at least 11, with the expansion of Porsche customer GTP programs since the 2023 race. In addition, the LMP2, GTD Pro and GTD classes will return, bringing with them another huge field for one of the world’s greatest sports car races.

Live evening concerts, drink specials and an assortment of food options will be featured in the Fan Zone, as will driver autograph sessions in the competitor paddock. As always, every ticket provides access to the competitor paddock for an up-close view of teams, drivers and cars throughout the week.

Gates open to the public on the afternoon of Tuesday, March 12. All guests and overnight campers are permitted to stay on property until Sunday, March 17 at 11 a.m. Tickets are now on sale at www.SebringRaceway.com. Limited fan hospitality seating in Club Sebring, the Celebrity Cruises Luxury Lounge, Gurney Terrace and the new Sebring Officers Club are still available.

Tentative On-Track Schedule (subject to change)

Wednesday, March 13, 2024

Lamborghini Super Trofeo practice and qualifying

Mazda MX-5 Cup practice and qualifying

Porsche Deluxe Carrera Cup North America practice and qualifying

Michelin Pilot Challenge practice for the Alan Jay Automotive Network 120

Thursday, March 14, 2024

Lamborghini Super Trofeo 50-minute race

Mazda MX-5 Cup 45-minute race

Porsche Deluxe Carrera Cup North America 45-minute race

Michelin Pilot Challenge Practice and Qualifying for the Alan Jay Automotive Network 120

IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice for the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring

Friday, March 15, 2024

Lamborghini Super Trofeo 50-minute race

Mazda MX-5 Cup 45-minute race

Porsche Deluxe Carrera Cup North America 45-minute race

Alan Jay Automotive Network 120 two-hour race

IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice and qualifying for the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring

Saturday, March 16, 2024