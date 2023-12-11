Hand and Milner Predict Plenty of GT Action in 2024

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – To put it politely, Joey Hand expects to see some close racing in the Grand Touring Daytona (GTD) classes in 2024. To put it bluntly, that means occasional damage. “There are bound to be some dive planes lost and some body panels touched,” Hand said with a laugh. “There are going to be feelings hurt at some point. There are going to be high-fives around at some points. All that stuff that makes sport sport. Passion and emotion will be there. There is no way that passion and emotion don’t show up.” The proof for his prediction lies with the numbers. Both GTD classes – GTD and GTD PRO – in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship will experience increases in car counts when the season opens Jan. 27-28 with the 62nd Rolex 24 At Daytona. Hand will be one of the key figures in that expansion in his role with Ford Multimatic Motorsports, which will field two new Ford Mustang GT3s in the GTD PRO class, placing the Mustang in the same category as the also-new Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R. “The two iconic American sports cars, head-to-head,” said Hand, who will co-drive the No. 65 Mustang with Dirk Mueller. “There’s nothing better than that. What I’m most excited for is the fans. There are going to be a lot more people coming to races. They’re going to come cheer for their car, whatever car that is.”