Exploring the Best Motorsport Events in Canada

Canadians are known for many things but they are specifically passionate about games and sports. Motorsport is not an exception and if Canadians do not participate or visit the event in person they for sure watch, make bets, and discuss with friends.

Canada is a place for many competitions and sporting events and has given the world many outstanding athletes. It can definitely boast a rich racing and sporting history as sporting events took place in different locations and provinces and therefore the whole country could contribute and participate. These days, Canada is a real leader in winter sports but its dedication to the sports industry and the culture of sports events slowly makes it one of the global centers for sports fans.

In this post, we will highlight three of the biggest motorsports events in the country. However, all fans should know that many smaller events also take place almost all year round in different provinces.

IndyCar Canada

IndyCar stands as the regulatory authority for open-wheel racing in the United States. While the primary focus of the IndyCar series and races revolves around U.S. locations, there have been instances where IndyCar events took place beyond the border.

Notably, Edmonton City Centre Airport played host to eight races across eight seasons, transforming into a street circuit from 2005 to 2007 in the CART series and continuing its role in the IndyCar series from 2008 to 2012.

Between 1967 and 1968, the Molson Diamond Indy took place in the Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in Bowmanville, Ontario, making a comeback from 1977 to 1978 for the USAC series. Equally noteworthy is the Molson Indy Montreal, taking place as a CART circuit at the Sanair Super Speedway and Circuit Gilles Villeneuve from 1984 to 1986 and then again from 2002 to 2006.

Additionally, a few races found their home at Circuit Mont-Tremblant.

Concord Pacific Place in Vancouver stands out as a busy track, witnessing the action of 15 road races in the CART series from 1990 to 2004. Yet, the top IndyCar Grand Prix event in Canadian motorsports history is undoubtedly the Honda Indy Toronto. Exhibition Place, after a season with the CART series from 1986 to 2007, continued its legacy by hosting the IndyCar series from 2009 to 2019.

In the past couple of years, the occurrence of the Honda Indy Toronto has been disrupted due to the impact of COVID-19. Unfortunately, the race was canceled for two consecutive years, causing frustration for prominent Canadian Indy car drivers.

NASCAR Canada

Back in 1981, the Canadian Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (CASCAR) introduced a trio of series: EMCO Western, CARQUEST Sportsman, and Super. CASCAR strategically utilized a diverse array of twelve racetracks spanning across Canada to play host to these series, offering motorsports enthusiasts across the nation numerous chances to enjoy the races.

Nonetheless, CASCAR faced certain constraints that limited its way to widespread success, leading the overseeing authority to join forces with the US National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) in 2004.

Initially centered on reshaping the CASCAR Super Series, the collaboration transformed in 2007, resulting in the introduction of the NASCAR Canadian Tire Series (NCATS). A crucial shift occurred nine years later when Canadian Tire concluded its sponsorship, making way for the entry of Pinty’s Delicious Foods.

Numerous circuits across Canada have embraced the NASCAR Pinty’s Series, spanning provinces like Quebec, Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia, Nova Scotia, and Saskatchewan.

The reigning champion, holding the record for the most Pinty’s Series victories, is presently Scott Steckly, having clinched the title in 2008, 2011, 2013, and 2015. A notable contender for Steckly's accolades is Andrew Ranger, securing his third Pinty's series triumph in 2019. In terms of multiple victories, D. J. Kennington and L. P. Dumoulin have each claimed the series twice. When it comes to all-time wins, Andrew Ranger takes the lead with an impressive 28 triumphs.

Canadian Grand Prix

In contrast to the somewhat indifferent approach of the United States towards Formula 1, Canadians readily appreciate the nuances of motorsport. Formula 1 embarks on a global journey, utilizing racetracks featuring intricate circuits. For fans of Canadian sports, the Grand Prix is a truly thrilling experience if they also love Formula 1, plus, this is a prime opportunity to engage in betting.

An absolute majority of safe and licensed online casinos in Ontario and other provinces that allow online gambling offer betting options for the Canadian Grand Prix online. There are fewer online gambling platforms that have sports betting sections, compared to ordinary casino sites, but local bettors can still find some reliable and safe websites. Considering that Canadians are fans of online gambling in general and sports betting in particular, this is always a big event even if people only watch and make bets on their phones.

The introduction of the Canadian Grand Prix to the F1 calendar dates back to the year 1967, marked by its inaugural race at Mosport Park in Ontario. Subsequently, the Grand Prix adopted a rotational schedule, sharing its presence with Circuit Mont-Tremblant in Quebec. By 1979, the Grand Prix found its long-term home in Montreal, becoming a cornerstone of the racing calendar. Since 2002, the iconic Circuit Gilles Villeneuve has served as the steadfast location for this event.

Over the course of the past six decades, spanning from 1961 to 2022, a total of 58 Canadian Grand Prix events have been conducted according to the motorsport calendar.