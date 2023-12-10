Monday, Dec 11

Adam Fitzgerald Joins Turn 3 Motorsport for 2024 USF Pro 2000 Championship

Adam Fitzgerald has joined Turn 3 Motorsport’s driver lineup for his rookie debut in the 2024 USF Pro 2000 Championship Presented by Continental Tire. The 19-year-old from Galway, Ireland most recently competed in the 2023 Formula Regional European Championship before coming across the pond to pursue a single seater career in America.
 
The Irishman began racing in Ireland in 2019 before moving to the British Kart Championships, Little Green Man Series, and the Kartmasters Grand Prix in 2021. In 2022, Fitzgerald competed in the British Formula 4 Championship as well as a couple of rounds in the Italian Formula 4 Championship where he earned several top ten finishes.
 
During the 2023 season, Fitzgerald suffered two major crashes in the Formula Regional European Championship, breaking multiple bones and undergoing extensive recovery periods each time. After healing from the latter accident, Fitzgerald began testing the USF Pro 2000 car, most recently at the Fall Combine official series test where he gained experience and speed with each on track session.
 
After several successful test days in the USF Pro 2000 car, Fitzgerald is eager to begin his racing career in the U.S.A. with Turn 3 Motorsport.
#2 Adam Fitzgerald // USF Pro 2000

“I'm delighted to announce that I'll be racing in the States next year with Turn 3 Motorsport, a team that's proven to be very strong throughout their years in the championship,” said Fitzgerald. “I'm aware of the challenges that come with making the step from Europe to America, but I believe I've got great people in my corner, and I couldn't be more excited to get started. Most of all, I'm grateful for the opportunity and the ability to continue racing and to chase my goals in this sport!”
“It’s fantastic to have Adam join our team,” said Team Owner Peter Dempsey. “I’ve followed Adam’s career in F4 and FRECA over the past couple of years, and I’m confident we can give him the tools to keep developing his skills and be competitive in the USF Pro 2000 Championship. Being an Irish owned team, it’s important to me to have an Irish driver on our team to keep representing the young talent coming out of our country. We are excited to get going with four days of testing at Sebring and NOLA next week and are looking forward to seeing what we can do with the challenge of the new Continental tires.”
 
Fitzgerald will drive the #2 USF Pro 2000 car for Turn 3 Motorsport in 2024. The championship will consist of eight events and 18 races across North America with the season opener kicking off in St. Petersburg, Florida from March 8-10.
To stay up to date on Turn 3 Motorsport, follow the team on social media using the handle @turn3motorsport.
