Adam Fitzgerald Joins Turn 3 Motorsport for 2024 USF Pro 2000 Championship

Adam Fitzgerald has joined Turn 3 Motorsport’s driver lineup for his rookie debut in the 2024 USF Pro 2000 Championship Presented by Continental Tire. The 19-year-old from Galway, Ireland most recently competed in the 2023 Formula Regional European Championship before coming across the pond to pursue a single seater career in America.
The Irishman began racing in Ireland in 2019 before moving to the British Kart Championships, Little Green Man Series, and the Kartmasters Grand Prix in 2021. In 2022, Fitzgerald competed in the British Formula 4 Championship as well as a couple of rounds in the Italian Formula 4 Championship where he earned several top ten finishes.
During the 2023 season, Fitzgerald suffered two major crashes in the Formula Regional European Championship, breaking multiple bones and undergoing extensive recovery periods each time. After healing from the latter accident, Fitzgerald began testing the USF Pro 2000 car, most recently at the Fall Combine official series test where he gained experience and speed with each on track session.
After several successful test days in the USF Pro 2000 car, Fitzgerald is eager to begin his racing career in the U.S.A. with Turn 3 Motorsport.