Thomas Krasonis to pull double duty with Marko Stipp Motorsport in the 2024 season

Marko Stipp Motorsport has announced the team's first driver for the 2024 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series season. The German organization has signed Thomas Krasonis, who will not only return to EuroNASCAR PRO, but will also compete in EuroNASCAR 2 at the wheel of the #46 Chevrolet Camaro. The Greek will pull double duty to maximize his track time and compete for titles and trophies in both NWES championships. The 23-year-old is eligible for the Junior Trophy in EuroNASCAR PRO and will be a hot contender for the overall championship in the second division.



"There is a five-year plan that I am following with the goal of becoming a NASCAR Cup Series driver in the USA," said Krasonis. "This year will be the most challenging for me as I will be competing in both categories while constantly striving for the best results. My team has given me everything I need to fight for my goals, so I have full confidence in them. We have created a great chemistry with the whole crew and this is something that helps me a lot.” Krasonis raced for Marko Stipp Motorsport in EuroNASCAR PRO in 2023 and finished 14th overall and seventh in the Junior Trophy standings.



Team owner Marko Stipp is excited to have Krasonis back on board for the 2024 season: "We are thrilled to extend our contract with Thomas and to feel his full confidence in us. In our first year together we learned a lot and we got close to Thomas and his family. In 2024 we want to take the next step and fight for podiums in both championships.” The German team finished ninth in the team standings with the #48 sister car and twelfth with the #46 Camaro.



The Athens native joined the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series in 2019, and has been constantly improving his driving skills at the wheel of the V8 beasts without any electronic driving aids. Having started in karting and touring cars, the Greek took the step into EuroNASCAR with the aim of making the big step towards the NASCAR Cup Series in the USA. Krasonis was infected with the racing virus as a child when he jumped into a car for the first time in his life and immediately started working on becoming a professional racer. The 23-year-old enjoys the special atmosphere in the NWES paddock with open garages, grid walks and American-themed events in Europe.



Krasonis will be back in action when the 2024 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series season kicks off on April 13-14 at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, Spain. Marko Stipp Motorsport was the first German organization to join EuroNASCAR, and the entire crew is ready to take the next step and compete for titles after winning the EuroNASCAR 2 Rookie Trophy with Jack Davidson in 2023. With Krasonis in their ranks, the organization has a talented driver ready to take on the fierce competition in both divisions.

NWES PR