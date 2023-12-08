2024 DIRTcar Summer Nationals Schedule Features 29 Races in Five-Week Lineup

The DIRTcar Summer Nationals returns for its 39th installment with a five-week lineup of events in 2024.

Late Models will contest a total of 29 races over a 33-day period, starting with the season opener at Peoria Speedway on June 12, traveling through nine different states before ending with the season finale at Wayne County Speedway in Ohio on July 14. Friday and Saturday night races boast a $10,000 winner’s share, while the $5,000-to-win events make up most of the weekday races.

The 14th edition of the DIRTcar Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals also commences June 12 at Peoria, racing 23 dates over the same 33-day period before wrapping up with the final two events at Fairbury Speedway, July 26-27, as part of the 34th running of the Prairie Dirt Classic. As per tradition, each driver’s 12-best finishes will count toward the points standings and award a $5,000 bonus to the champion.

New for 2024 – the DIRTcar-sanctioned COMP Cams Super Dirt Series will get in on the Summer Nationals action, co-sanctioning all six races on the Week 4 slate. Points accumulated during the deep south swing will count towards both series’ standings, further expanding DIRTcar’s relationship with the Arkansas-based organization.

Twenty-seven confirmed tracks will host races on the Late Model side, including three new venues – two of which the Hell Tour has yet to see. Poplar Bluff Motorsports Park last hosted a Summer Nationals event in 2007 and will welcome the Late Models back for the first time in 17 years – accompanied by the Summit Modifieds – on July 2 in the kickoff to the COMP Cams Series co-sanctioned week.

Riverside International Speedway is the first brand-new track to the series, where the Late Models and Modifieds will debut on July 4, bringing both tours to race for the first time in the State of Arkansas. Likewise, Crystal Motor Speedway in Crystal, MI, will host the Late Models and Modifieds for the first time on July 12.

As started this past season, the weekly points fund distribution returns for 2024, rewarding drivers for their full-week commitment. At the end of each week of racing, the top-10 drivers in that week’s points standings will be awarded points fund checks – $10,000 to first place, $5,000 to second, $3,000 for third, and so on according to the scale below – totaling over $125,000 distributed throughout the five weeks on the schedule.

Weekly Points Fund:

1. $10,000

2. $5,000

3. $3,000

4. $2,000

5. $1,500

6. $1,000

7. $800

8. $700

9. $600

10. $500

Don’t miss a moment of the action this summer – buy a ticket at the gate of a track near you or watch every lap of every race live with a subscription to DIRTVision.

COMBINED 2023 TOUR SCHEDULES

Week #1

Wednesday, June 12 | Peoria Speedway| Peoria, IL

Thursday, June 13 | Kankakee County Speedway | Kankakee, IL

Friday, June 14 | Tri-City Speedway | Pontoon Beach, IL

Saturday, June 15 | Fairbury Speedway | Fairbury, IL

Sunday, June 16 | Sycamore Speedway | Maple Park, IL (Late Models only)

Week #2

Tuesday, June 18 | Davenport Speedway | Davenport, IA (Late Models only)

Wednesday, June 19 | Adams County Speedway | Quincy, IL

Thursday, June 20 | Spoon River Speedway | Lewistown, IL

Friday, June 21 | Brownstown Bullring | Brownstown, IL

Saturday, June 22 | Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 | Pevely, MO

Sunday, June 23 | Lincoln Speedway | Lincoln, IL

Week #3

Tuesday, June 25 | Springfield Raceway | Springfield, MO (Late Models only)

Wednesday, June 26 | TBA

Thursday, June 27 | Macon Speedway | Macon, IL

Friday, June 28 | Farmer City Raceway | Farmer City, IL

Saturday, June 29 | Highland Speedway | Highland, IL

Sunday, June 30 | Red Hill Raceway | Sumner, IL

Week #4

Tuesday, July 2 | Poplar Bluff Motorsports Park | Poplar Bluff, MO

Wednesday, July 3 | Benton Speedway | Benton, MO

Thursday, July 4 | Riverside International Speedway | West Memphis, AR

Friday, July 5 | Paducah International Raceway | Paducah, KY

Saturday, July 6 | Clarksville Speedway | Clarksville, TN

Sunday, July 7 | Tri-State Speedway | Haubstadt, IN





Week #5

Tuesday, July 9 | TBA

Wednesday, July 10 | Hartford Motor Speedway | Hartford, MI

Thursday, July 11| Butler Motor Speedway | Quincy, MI

Friday, July 12 | Crystal Motor Speedway | Crystal, MI (Late Models only)

Saturday, July 13 | Oakshade Raceway | Wauseon, OH

Sunday, July 14 | Wayne County Speedway | Orrville, OH

34th annual Prairie Dirt Classic (Modifieds only)

Friday, July 26 | Fairbury Speedway | Fairbury, IL

Saturday, July 27 | Fairbury Speedway | Fairbury, IL

DIRTcar Series PR