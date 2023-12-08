A Unique Road: Bryson to Tackle USAC Silver Crown & Trans Am Racing in 2024

Kaylee Bryson will be stepping up her game in two widely different disciplines throughout the 2024 season.

Bryson (Muskogee, Okla.) will compete for two national championships in the coming year as she continues to pilot the AP Driver Development / Logical Systems / SamPierceChevy.com No. 26 USAC Silver Crown machine for Sam Pierce Racing as the reigning series Rookie of the Year.

Bryson has also been named by LSI Racing as the primary driver for the Logical Systems / AP Driver Development / SamPierceChevy.com fleet of Chevrolet Corvettes in the Trans Am series SGT class.

“I am just so happy to be able to drive my two favorite types of race cars for the entire season and race for two championships,” Bryson stated. “Of the 10 different types of cars that I raced in 2023, the Champ Car and Trans Am racing were definitely my favorites. A full season in Trans Am will allow me to develop the road racing skillset I will need to move up [to IndyCar or NASCAR],” Bryson said.

Throughout the 2023 season, Kaylee Bryson ascended to heights never before reached in USAC’s 68-year history. She became the first woman to finish inside the top-five of the standings in a USAC national series and is now the first woman to earn USAC National Rookie of the Year honors of any kind, achieving the feat with the Silver Crown series this past season. One year ago, in 2022, she became the first woman to earn USAC National Most Improved Driver honors and she’s also the first Okie to win this award.

“I have a lot of confidence in chasing the Silver Crown championship as I have realized how important qualifying is without heat races in this series, and I have now raced on almost every track at least once and ran really well on the pavement.”

Bryson posted six top-ten USAC Silver Crown finishes in 2023, five of them on the pavement, and finished fifth out of 75 drivers in USAC Silver Crown driver points.

“It’s so amazing to be able to run for two championships at once and have 26 races that don’t conflict. I have to thank Larry Bailey (LSI owner) and Sam and Aaron Pierce for this really cool opportunity. I can’t wait to start testing in January after the Chili Bowl.”

Bryson and LSI Racing will spend considerable time testing during January and February in Florida in preparation for the Trans Am opener at Sebring International Raceway in late February. She raced in the 2023 Sebring event, running in second place in class before retiring with a mechanical issue.

For further information please visit SamPierceRacing.com, www.USACracing.com and www.GoTransAm.com.

USAC PR