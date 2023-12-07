World of Outlaws Sprint Cars Return to Jackson Motorplex Next Summer During FENDT Jackson Nationals

Jackson Motorplex will highlight the 2024 racing season with the 46 th annual FENDT Jackson Nationals, which runs Aug. 15-17.



The final two nights of the marquee event feature the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series with $25,000 up for grabs for the winner of the finale, which also pays $2,000 to start.



In addition to the World of Outlaws, the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series will be in action with a $2,500-to-win main event on Aug. 16. The final night of the FENDT Jackson Nationals welcomes the Midwest Sprint Touring Series 360ci winged sprint cars with a special $5,000-to-win feature.



Both classes will kick off the action for the FENDT Jackson Nationals on Aug. 15 with the Midwest Sprint Touring Series main event allotting $3,000 to the winner.



Advance race tickets and camping sites can be purchased online at https://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true.



The remaining dates for the 2024 Jackson Motorplex schedule will be released in the near future.



Jackson Motorplex PR