2024 ASA STARS National Tour Schedule Released

After an exciting inaugural ASA STARS National Tour campaign, the schedule for the 2024 ASA STARS National Tour season has been released by ASA STARS National tour officials.

The second-year tour will open the season at New Smyrna Speedway on Tuesday, February 13 for the Clyde Hart Memorial. The event will be contested during the World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing, and will be tri-sanctioned along with the ASA Southern Super Series and the track’s David Rogers Super Late Model division.

New Smyrna is one of two new tracks added to the 2024 schedule. The second of which will be a date at Michigan’s Owosso Speedway on Saturday, August 17. The trip to the newly-renovated 3/8ths mile will be the ASA brand’s first appearance in the Wolverine State since June 2004.

Also new for 2024 will be a Wisconsin weekend doubleheader. It starts off at Madison International Speedway, whose date shifts from the Joe Shear Classic in early May to Friday night, June 14. The series will then shift east to the Milwaukee Mile for the Father’s Day 100 on Sunday, June 16.

Along with Madison and Milwaukee, six other tracks remain on the schedule from 2023, including the Redbud 400 at Anderson Speedway (July 20), Glass City 200 at Toledo Speedway (September 14), and the Winchester 400 at Winchester Speedway (October 13). Five Flags Speedway moves back two weeks to Sunday, March 24 as part of a weekend doubleheader with the ARCA Menards Series East, while Hickory Motor Speedway returns with their Thursday night date just before Memorial Day weekend.

For the second-straight year, the ASA STARS National Tour will crown a champion at the All American 400 at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway. The date for the crown jewel is set for Sunday, November 3.

The Team Construction Winner’s Circle Program will return in 2024. More information on the Winner’s Circle Program will be released soon.

The ASA STARS National Tour debuted in 2023 as a unified national sanctioning body for asphalt Super Late Model racing. A total of 121 drivers attempted at least one race during the ten-race season, with seven drivers taking part in the Team Construction Winner’s Circle Program. Ty Majeski won the inaugural series championship by 32 points over Cole Butcher.

2024 ASA STARS National Tour Printable Schedule

2024 ASA STARS National Tour Schedule:

Tuesday, February 13 – New Smyrna Speedway Sunday, March 24 – Five Flags Speedway Thursday, May 23 – Hickory Motor Speedway Friday, June 14 – Madison International Speedway Sunday, June 16 – Milwaukee Mile Saturday, July 20 – Anderson Speedway Saturday, August 17 – Owosso Speedway Saturday, September 14 – Toledo Speedway Sunday, October 13 – Winchester Speedway Sunday, November 3 – Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway

For more information on the ASA STARS National Tour, please visit the series website at starsnationaltour.com, or be sure to follow the series on social media (Facebook: ASA STARS National Tour | Twitter: @racewithstars | IG: @starsnational).

