ARCA Menards Series East and West 2024 Schedules Set

The 2024 ARCA Menards Series East and West schedules include a combined total of 20 races, eight for the East and 12 for the West. The West season opener is set for Friday, March 8 at Phoenix Raceway, a combination race with the ARCA Menards Series, while the East season kicks off on Saturday, March 23 at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Florida.
The East will have five combination races with the ARCA Menards Series while the West will have one.
The Highlights:
Stand-alone races for the East include stops at Five Flags Speedway, Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway, and for the second year in a row, Flat Rock Speedway. The race at Five Flags Speedway will run in conjunction with the ASA STARS National Tour.
The combination races for the East include Dover Motor Speedway, Iowa Speedway, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, The Milwaukee Mile, and Bristol Motor Speedway.
Tri-City Raceway in West Richland, Washington returns to the West schedule for the first time in 20 years; the 0.555-mile paved oval hosted nine races from 1968 through the most recent in 2003.
Three venues will host a pair of West races, with Irwindale Speedway and Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway joining Phoenix Raceway, which will once again host the season opener in March and the championship round in November. The season-opener at Phoenix will be a combination race with the ARCA Menards Series.
Back-to-back road course races are slated at Portland International Raceway and Sonoma Raceway
Three tight California bullrings, Shasta Speedway, Madera Speedway, and All American Speedway, return to the West schedule.
The complete ARCA Menards Series East schedule:
|
March 23
|
Five Flags Speedway, Pensacola, Fla.
|
FloRacing
|
April 26
|
Dover Motor Speedway, Dover, Del.
|
FS1
|
May 11
|
Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway, Nashville, Tenn.
|
FloRacing
|
May 18
|
Flat Rock Speedway, Flat Rock, Mich.
|
FloRacing
|
June 14
|
Iowa Speedway, Newton, Ia.
|
FS1
|
July 19
|
Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Brownsburg, Ind.
|
FS1
|
Aug. 25
|
The Milwaukee Mile, West Allis, Wis.
|
FS1
|
Sept. 19
|
Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.
|
FS1
The complete ARCA Menards Series West schedule:
|
March 8
|
Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.
|
FS1
|
March 30
|
Irwindale Speedway, Irwindale, Calif.
|
FloRacing
|
April 20
|
Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway, Bakersfield, Calif.
|
FloRacing
|
May 31
|
Portland International Raceway, Portland, Ore.
|
FloRacing
|
June 7
|
Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif.
|
FloRacing
|
July 4
|
Irwindale Speedway, Irwindale, Calif.
|
FloRacing
|
July 27
|
Shasta Speedway, Shasta, Calif.
|
FloRacing
|
Aug. 10
|
Tri-City Raceway, West Richland, Wash.
|
FloRacing
|
Sept. 21
|
Madera Speedway, Madera, Calif.
|
FloRacing
|
Oct. 5
|
All American Speedway, Roseville, Calif.
|
FloRacing
|
Oct. 26
|
Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway, Bakersfield, Calif.
|
FloRacing
|
Nov. 8
|
Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.
|
FloRacing
All dates are tentative and are subject to change.
Combination races for both East and West will be televised live on FS1. All stand-alone races will be streamed live on FloRacing.
For further information please visit ARCARacing.com; for up-to-the-minute updates follow @ARCA_Racing on Twitter.
ARCA Racing PR