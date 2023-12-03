Dominique Schaak joins Bremotion for first full EuroNASCAR season

Bremotion has confirmed its first driver for the 2024 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series season. GT ace Dominique Schaak will join Bremotion for the full EuroNASCAR 2 season, taking the wheel of the German team's #99 Chevrolet Camaro. The 33-year-old outed himself as a true NASCAR fan and fell in love with the pure EuroNASCAR V8 cars on his home race at Oschersleben in 2023. An experienced race car driver, the Halle native will be fighting for the Rookie Trophy and for the overall win in EuroNASCAR's most unpredictable championship.



Schaak started his career in karting and fought his way up the ranks in German and European Touring Car championships. He then moved on to GT racing, driving several GT3 cars in his home country and across Europe on his way to becoming a professional race car driver. A NASCAR fan since his first steps in racing, Schaak made a dream come true in 2023 by joining Bremotion from Frankfurt to compete in his first ever NASCAR race at Oschersleben. He immediately adapted to the V8 racing cars without any electronic aids and opted to put together his first full-time campaign in EuroNASCAR.



"I am overwhelmed to be able to compete in NASCAR next year,” said Schaak, who was announced as the 2024 driver for Bremotion at the Essen Motor Show. “My partners and I are really looking forward to this new highlight. If you get the chance to drive in NASCAR, you should take it. I will take this chance next season and am looking forward to my time with Bremotion."



The team is led by Patrick Brenndörfer, who decided to join EuroNASCAR after experiencing US NASCAR in the 2022 championship deciding round at Phoenix Raceway. In 2023, the team overcame a steep learning curve and brought Bremotion to Victory Lane twice in EuroNASCAR PRO with Tobias Dauenhauer at the wheel of the #99 Chevrolet Camaro. The German took the wins at his home race at Oschersleben and in a stunning rain battle at Circuit Zolder. Brenndörfer and the entire organization will look to make another mark on EuroNASCAR in the 2024 season.



The NASCAR Whelen Euro Series will return to action in 2024 with the season opener at Circuit Ricardo Tormo on April 13-14. The schedule for the upcoming season consists of evenly matched race weekends across Europe, including six exciting road course races and the return of NASCAR oval racing to Europe.

NWES PR