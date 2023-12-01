Top EuroNASCAR figures celebrate their achievements at NASCAR Champion’s Week

NASCAR’s Champions Week presents the opportunity for the champions of the sport to gather together and celebrate their achievements. The 2023 edition was held at Nashville on 28-30 November and saw representatives from the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Truck Series, NASCAR ARCA Menards Series and NASCAR’s International Series took part in a series of activities that culminates NASCAR’s Diamond Anniversary. Seven key figures from the 2023 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series season were invited to the festivities and the experience in “Music City” has left an impression that they will never forget.



The champions of EuroNASCAR were celebrated alongside their peers from the International Series with a special banquet on 28 November. They were then given the opportunity to meet with the fans on the streets of Nashville on the following day with NASCAR’s two new fan activations: NASCAR House and NASCAR Champion Car Parade. The exciting post-season event concluded on 30 November with the NASCAR Awards at Broadway. 2023 NWES Champion Gianmarco Ercoli and the #54 CAAL Racing Camaro owner Luca Canneori were recognized for their achievements together with all three NASCAR National Series champions.



However, it wasn’t just the EuroNASCAR PRO champion that was able to celebrate their achievements. Key figures from EuroNASCAR 2 and Teams Championship also received their own spotlight during the week. Among them was EuroNASCAR 2 champion Paul Jouffreau, who made his first visit to the States alongside Teams Champion Owner Franck Violas. “Everything is amazing in the USA, it’s like in the movies!” said the Frenchman, who celebrated his 20th birthday on 29 November. “We’re living a dream as a racing driver here, everyone knows and loves NASCAR. The ceremony was just phenomenal, and I had stars in my eyes all night long.”



EuroNASCAR 2 runner-up Vladimiros Tziortzis also made the trip to Nashville and was mesmerized with the recognition that he received. “Another dream came true thanks to NASCAR and the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series for such a big opportunity that was given to us and the recognition on the stage,” said the Cypriot. “This is really important for us, even more so given that I came from a small island from the other side of the world. It was a night to be remembered and I’m sure everyone received an extra boost from that night for the future in order to make all of our dreams come true and represent the EuroNASCAR in the best possible way in USA tracks soon.”



Jack Davidson was honored for being the top Rookie Trophy driver and made his presence known by wearing Scotland’s traditional kilt on the stage. “What a week it has been!” exclaimed the Marko Stipp Motorsport driver. “I’ve loved every minute of it. The awards night on Tuesday was amazing as we had so many of the NASCAR Roots champions from all over the world in the same room. Collecting my award in front of some of the big names and CEOs of NASCAR was a brilliant feeling. Thanks to my sponsors for making this year possible and a massive thanks to all my family and friends who has helped me this year



The NASCAR Whelen Euro Series’ continued presence at the annual celebration of the sport’s champions only strengthens the bridge across the Atlantic. NWES champions including Alon Day and Loris Hezemans have competed at the highest levels of NASCAR in the United States, while drivers such as 2000 NASCAR Cup Series champion Bobby Labonte and the recipient of the 2023 Comcast Community Champion award Ryan Vargas have traveled from America to take part in EuroNASCAR.



Europe’s newest NASCAR champions will once again face immense competition next year if they wish to defend their crowns. The 2024 season will begin on 13-14 April with the NASCAR GP Spain at Circuit Ricardo Tormo and features a total of 28 races across seven rounds for what is set to be EuroNASCAR’s biggest season to date

NWES PR