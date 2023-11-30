Grant Sexton Makes His First Turkey Night Grand Prix Sprint Car Main Event

For the first time in his young career, 19-year-old Grant Sexton qualified for the main event in the sprint car portion of the prestigious Turkey Night Grand Prix at the Ventura Raceway last Saturday night. The race closed the season for the young driver who captured the 2023 USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series Rookie of the Year award.

Last week’s race marked Sexton’s second-ever attempt at Turkey Night. He made his debut in the long-running event in 2022. On that occasion, the then 18-year-old was fighting for one of the transfer spots in the B main when he became entangled in a couple of other driver's mess. That catastrophe knocked him out of the race. It was a bitter ending for the highly competitive teen.

Last week, Sexton, who calls Lakeside, California home, was one of 52 entries in the sprint car division at the 82nd running of the historic motorsports event. Bent on making the main this year, he kicked off the two-night racing program in style when he scored a convincing run-away win in the first heat race of the weekend. At the checkers, he was nearly a full straightaway ahead of his closest challenger.

After his heat race triumph, Sexton had a good chance of locking in one of the 10 spots for Saturday’s A main event in his qualifier. Starting on the outside of row two in the 12-lap, 11-car race, he was forced wide in turn one on the opening lap. Subsequently, he slipped as far back as eighth. Never to be deterred, he got his elbows up and clawed his way forward all the way to fifth before the checkered flag halted the proceedings. Unfortunately, that was not enough to get him into the dash and he would have to run a B main on Saturday night.

Sexton, who was the 2021 POWRi Southwest Lightning Sprint Car Series champion, started on the pole in one of the 12-lap, 17-car B mains on Saturday. With a complete sellout crowd looking on, he steered his pretty #22 car into the lead at the drop of the green flag. The precocious racer led the first seven laps before relinquishing the top spot. From that point on, he stayed in second place and earned his ticket to his first Turkey Night Grand Prix main event.

Starting 14th in the 30-lap finale, Sexton wisely bided his time early on. The youthful driver went outside and quickly became one of the best shows in the race. He picked off car after car and had worked his way up to fifth on the track with narrow straightaways. However, going into turn one late in the affair, he thought the bottom was taking rubber and he dove low in his immaculate #22. Unfortunately, it was still slick and he dropped back three positions. One lap later he stayed low and slipped backwards a few more spots. He was unable to regain those positions in the limited time remaining and took his final checkered flag of the 2023 season in 13th place.

Grant will be back for his second full season in USAC/CRA while his father Brent will be trying to succeed him as Rookie of the Year. In addition, Brent will be doing some selected races in a lightning sprint. If you or your company are interested in becoming a marketing partner with Sexton Gatlin Racing in 2024, please call (619) 454-6945 or E-mail This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Sexton Gatlin Racing would like to thank the following companies for making the 2023 season possible. Keys Brothers, East County Electric Works, Maxima Oil, Automated Interiors, Sexton Fire Protection, BK Wings, Troy Dirt, Victory Graphix, and Swift Powdercoat.

GSR PR