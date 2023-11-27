zMAX® Joins CARS Tour as Entitlement Sponsor

Things just keep getting bigger and better for the CARS Tour Late Model Series as it embarks on its 10th season of competition as the Southeast’s premier asphalt late model series.

Today the CARS Tour ownership group, comprised of motorsports icons Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jeff Burton, Kevin Harvick and Justin Marks, announced the addition of zMAX® as the series’ new entitlement sponsor for the upcoming 2024 season and beyond. The group also rolled out the 2024 zMAX CARS Tour schedule and confirmed the renewal of FloRacing as its official streaming partner for all 19 events.

“This year we committed ourselves to helping grow an already-established CARS Tour, and regional asphalt racing as a whole,” said Harvick. “Having the opportunity to bring on a respected brand and partner like zMAX does so much for the health and professionalism of the zMAX CARS Tour.”

Produced in Harrisburg, N.C., zMAX Micro-lubricant® is used in thousands of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, outdoor equipment, airplanes and firearms to reduce carbon buildup, lubricate vital parts and extend engine life. Used by professionals and every-day car-lovers alike, the zMAX family of products has a prominent presence in a number of motorsports, including NASCAR, NHRA and USAC. zMAX is manufactured by Oil-Chem Research Corporation, a division of motorsports entertainment company Speedway Motorsports.

“A zMAX partnership with the CARS Tour is a grassroots commitment to building future competitors and fans in motorsports,” said Marcus Smith, president and CEO of Speedway Motorsports. “I’d like to thank Dale, Kevin, Jeff and Justin for this opportunity. We look forward to marketing zMAX from the garage to the grandstands and we’re thrilled to see the CARS Tour returning to North Wilkesboro Speedway in 2024.”

For the second consecutive season, all 19 of the zMAX CARS Tour events will be livestreamed on FloRacing. The video streaming service, which became the official streaming partner of zMAX CARS Tour earlier this year, is a subscription-based company dedicated to growing grassroots motorsports.

“We feel that CARS has truly become the premier short track asphalt tour in America, and we could not be happier to have the series back on FloRacing,” said General Manager of FloRacing, Michael Rigsby. “Dale and the entire team with CARS are committed to growing short track pavement racing, and that's truly evident by all they've done over the last year. 2024 is going to be a big, big year for CARS, and we are beyond thrilled to highlight that.”

In addition, the newly-minted zMAX CARS Tour released its 2024 season schedule, which kicks off at Southern National Motorsports Park (Kenly, N.C.) on Saturday, March 2, with Pro Late Models, the first of its two divisions. The Late Model Stock Car division will begin its season at the same track one week later, on March 9.

“There is a lot to unpack and a lot to be excited about this season – two trips to North Wilkesboro and adding Orange County to the schedule,” said Earnhardt Jr. “It’s going to be tough competition for the drivers and a great show for our fans in the stands, and for those watching on FloRacing. Our partnership with FloRacing has helped tremendously in building exposure and excitement around the zMAX CARS Tour. I’m looking forward to continuing that.”

Highlighting the series schedule are back-to-back PLM and LMSC races at North Wilkesboro Speedway on May 14 – 15. The zMAX CARS Tour will return to the .625-mile short track on Oct. 19 for the season finale, where it will crown both its series champions.

2024 zMAX CARS Tour Schedule:

Southern National Motorsports Park, Kenly, N.C. (PLM) – March 2

Southern National Motorsports Park, Kenly, N.C. (LMSC) – March 9

New River All American Speedway, Jacksonville, N.C. (LMSC) – March 23

Hickory Motor Speedway, Hickory, N.C. (LMSC/PLM) – April 6

Orange County Speedway, Rougemont, N.C. (LMSC/PLM) – April 20

Ace Speedway, Altamahaw, N.C. (LMSC/PLM) – Friday, May 3

North Wilkesboro Speedway, Wilkesboro, N.C. (PLM) – Tuesday, May 14

North Wilkesboro Speedway, Wilkesboro, N.C. (LMSC) – Wednesday, May 15

Tri-County Speedway, Granite Falls, N.C. (LMSC/PLM) – May 25

Langley Speedway, Hampton, Va. (LMSC) – June 1

Dominion Raceway, Thornburg, Va. (LMSC) – June 15

Caraway Speedway, Sophia, N.C. (LMSC/PLM) – Wednesday, July 3

Hickory Motor Speedway Throwback, Hickory, N.C. (LMSC/PLM) – July 27

Ace Speedway, Altamahaw, N.C. (LMSC/PLM) – Friday, Aug. 9

Wake County Speedway, Raleigh, N.C. (LMSC) – Aug. 24

Florence Motor Speedway, Florence, S.C. (LMSC/PLM) – Friday, Aug. 30

South Boston Speedway, South Boston, Va. (LMSC/PLM) – Sept. 14

Tri-County Motor Speedway, Granite Falls, N.C. (LMSC/PLM) – Oct. 12

North Wilkesboro Speedway, Wilkesboro, N.C. (PLM) – Friday, Oct. 18



North Wilkesboro Speedway, Wilkesboro, N.C. (LMSC) – Oct. 19

All races will take place on Saturdays unless otherwise noted. Schedule subject to change.

CARS Tour PR