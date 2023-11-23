TOYOTA USAC: Grant, Kofoid Lead Toyota in USAC at Merced

Justin Grant placed second with Buddy Kofoid in third to lead Toyota in the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series’ feature at Merced Speedway, Wednesday.

The runner-up showing is Grant’s third top-two finish in the last seven races, while Kofoid has now earned top-three finishes in three of the last four events after returning to Keith Kunz Motorsports (KKM) for this year’s USAC West Coast Swing.

Also earning top-five finishes on the night were Ryan Timms (fourth) and Carson Macedo (fifth), while fellow Toyota-powered drivers Jade Avedisian (sixth), Spencer Bayston (ninth) and Emerson Axsom (tenth) made it seven Toyotas in the top 10.

The USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series closes out the 2023 season with the 82nd running of the Turkey Night Grand Prix at Ventura Raceway, November 25.

Quotes

Justin Grant, RMS Racing Toyota: “I thought we had a really good car early. We struggled here this week, but we got going good in the feature tonight. Thanks to everybody on this RMS Racing team. We’ll roll into Turkey Night looking to capitalize on the gains we made this week.”

Buddy Kofoid, Keith Kunz Motorsports Toyota: “I felt ok early and then got better every lap for a while. I got up to second, but then lost it when a yellow came out. I felt like I was catching Justin late. Our car got better and better down the stretch. Thanks to Pete Willoughby and Keith Kunz for giving me the opportunity to drive this Mobil 1 Toyota.”

Toyota-Powered Drivers USAC Merced Speedway Wednesday Feature Results

Justin Grant – 2nd

Buddy Kofoid – 3rd

Ryan Timms – 4th

Carson Macedo – 5th

Jade Avedisian – 6th

Spencer Bayston – 9th

Emerson Axsom – 10th

Bryant Wiedeman – 12th

Taylor Reimer – 14th

Jacob Denney – 15th

Tanner Carrick – 16th

Jesse Love – 21st

TRD PR