William Sawalich, Jaxon Bell, Julien Beaumer featured on Episodes of MAVTV: Original Docuseries "On the Rise" - w/ Young Stars - Thanksgiving Day Marathon

William Sawalich, Jaxon Bell, Julien Beaumer featured on Episodes of MAVTV: Original Docuseries &quot;On the Rise&quot; - w/ Young Stars - Thanksgiving Day Marathon

MAVTV – the world's premier media platform for passion-fueled motorsports, powersports and automotive programming – has announced that four highly anticipated episodes of “On the Rise” will takeover the channel on Thanksgiving Day! The original documentary series delves into the personal journeys of promising young racers across the two-wheel and four-wheel motorsports worlds. Each episode follows a different driver chasing the dream of competing at the highest level. 

 The marathon begins Thursday 11/23 at 8pm ET/PT with an encore presentation on Friday 11/24 at 8pm ET/PT.

  • On the Rise: Dane Idelson - episode airs Nov. 23 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT
  • On the Rise: Ben Maier - episode airs Nov. 23 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT
  • On the Rise: Gavan Boschele - episode airs Nov. 23 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT
    • Young star on Team Chevy's driver development program
  • On the Rise: Jaxon Bell - episode airs Nov. 23 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT
    • Standout son of IndyCar driver Townsend Bell - who is making waves in the Skip Barber Formula Race Series
  • On the Rise: William Sawalich
    • Multifaceted racer competes in NASCAR/ARCA Menards and Late Model 
  • On the Rise: Julien Beaumer
    • One of the hottest prospects in Supercross and Motocross - currently representing Red Bull KTM in both series 

Tune in to "On the Rise" exclusively on MAVTV to witness the compelling journeys of these young talents as they carve their paths in the highly competitive world of motorsports.

