North Americans Net Super Trofeo World Finals Championship, Race Win

Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America teams delivered a World Finals champion and a race winner in the final day of competition at Autodromo Vallelunga near Rome.

Anthony Mcintosh and Glenn McGee followed their Am class win Saturday with a third-place finish today to clinch the World Finals Am title in the No. 169 Precision Performance Motorsports, Lamborghini Palm Beach Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo Evo2.

McIntosh started sixth in class and bided his time before turning the car over to McGee during the mandatory pit stop. McGee was challenging in fifth spot when two cars ahead had contact and went off track, allowing him to pull the No. 169 Huracán safely into third place and secure the World Finals title.

“We were smarter than a lot of our opponents for this final,” McGee said. “Tony put in a great stint for me, gave me a good car and we were able to run down the leaders. To be on the podium and get the world title is amazing.”

The co-drivers clinched the North American Am championship earlier in the weekend and were elated to top it off with the World Finals crown.

“To represent America has been really, really amazing,” McIntosh said.