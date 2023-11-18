USAC Midgets' Hangtown 100 Postponed to Sunday, Nov. 19, at Placerville

Saturday’s running of the Hangtown 100 has been postponed to Sunday, November 19, at California’s Placerville Speedway.

Morning rain and a forecast calling for a 100 percent chance of precipitation throughout the remainder of Saturday forced postponement of the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship event.

On Sunday, pits will open at Noon Pacific and front gates open at 2pm with the drivers meeting set for 2:30pm and cars hitting the track for action at 3:30pm. The event will culminate with the only 100-lap USAC Midget event of the season.

During Friday night’s Hangtown 100 opener, Kyle Larson (Elk Grove, Calif.) raced to the feature victory. Larson (2019) is also one of three past Hangtown 100 winners who’ll be in this Sunday’s lineup along with Justin Grant (2021) and Buddy Kofoid (2012).

Reserved and general admission ticket packages for the Hangtown 100, along with single night tickets, are available at www.hangtown100.com. Tickets will also be available at the gate on race day.

USAC PR