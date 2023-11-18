TOYOTA USAC: Toyotas Capture Four of Top-Five on Opening Night of USAC Hangtown 100

Kyle Larson took the lead on lap six and proceeded to run away from the field on night one of the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series’ Hangtown 100 at Placerville Speedway, Friday.

While Larson stretched out more than a three-second lead up front, the biggest battle of the night was positions two through five. Buddy Kofoid battled second-place Logan Seavey for much of the night for the runner-up spot before having to hold off a late run by his Keith Kunz Motorsports teammates Jade Avedisian and Taylor Reimer for the third position. Kofoid would maintain his position and then began to close on Seavey in the final laps, but came up just short as Kofoid finished third, followed by Avedisian and Reimer to give Toyota-powered drivers four of the top-five finishing positions.

Toyota-powered drivers also earned positions six through ten as Gavin Miller placed sixth, followed by Jacob Denney, Justin Grant, Tanner Carrick, and Spencer Bayston.

Tonight’s victory marked the 37th national midget feature win by a Toyota-powered driver in 2023.

The USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series returns to Placerville Speedway Saturday night for the Hangtown 100’s 100-lap feature event. The event will mark the midway point of this year’s West Coast Swing featuring six events in 12 nights culminating in the Turkey Night Grand Prix at Ventura Raceway, November 25.

Quotes:

Buddy Kofoid, Keith Kunz Motorsports Toyota: “It was a dogfight for third. I got to racing with Logan for second and I tried to move up and then I was back racing for third and fourth. Then I got back to third and tried to get back to the bottom and try to take advantage if Logan made a mistake. KKM gave me a really good Mobil 1 Toyota 67K. Overall, not a bad day and it puts us in a good position for tomorrow. Hopefully, we can get another Hangtown 100.”

Toyota-Powered Drivers USAC Placerville Speedway Friday Feature Results

Kyle Larson – 1st

Buddy Kofoid – 3rd

Jade Avedisian – 4th

Taylor Reimer – 5th

Gavin Miller – 6th

Jacob Denney – 7th

Justin Grant – 8th

Tanner Carrick – 9th

Spencer Bayston – 10th

Cannon McIntosh – 12th

Ryan Timms – 13th

Emerson Axsom – 14th

Carson Macedo – 17th

TRD PR