Teenager George Phillips Claims Second Motorsports Championship in 2023

The 2023 racing season has been memorable for teenage sensation George Phillips. In addition to capturing the 2023 Summer Shootout championship with Miller Performance Motorsports, Phillips was recently crowned the 2023 Carolina Pro Late Model Series champion.

With the support of his Setzer Racing and Development team, Phillips stormed to half the victories on the schedule, winning six times in all at various venues across the East Coast.

Phillip's accomplishments tie him with recently crowned 2023 CARS Tour champion Carson Kvapil, who also captured six triumphs in a single season.

Phillips steered his No. 6 Chevrolet to wins at New River (N.C.) All American Speedway, Carteret County (N.C.) Speedway, Franklin County (Va.) Speedway, Hickory (N.C.) Motor Speedway, Anderson (S.C.) Motor Speedway and Orange County (N.C.) Motor Speedway.

On top of his six victories this season, Phillips claimed the pole position seven times and launched his successful championship season in the Carolina Pro Late Model division with a podium finish at Hickory Motor Speedway in his very first start in a full-size race car.

Focused on his responsibilities during the day, Phillips would turn his attention to race cars in the afternoon, juggling the duties of racing in both a Legends Car at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway during the week and a Late Model during the summer weekends.

Strengthening his craft throughout an impressive year, Phillips believes competing in both divisions throughout the year allowed him to capitalize on opportunities that propelled him to his championships.

"First, all the Glory to God," said Phillips. "I am incredibly blessed to have had such a successful season, especially in the Carolina Pro Late Model Series with Setzer Racing and Development," said Phillips.

"I will be honest, I was not sure what to expect in my rookie season, but I think I could remain focused on my goals, and with the guidance of my team and good people around me, I believe I stepped up to the plate and delivered.

"One championship is amazing in itself, but to claim two in one year is just unbelievable. None of this would have been possible without my partners, family, friends and fans' support."

Phillips said the tutelage of Setzer Racing and Development, led by Brandon and former NASCAR driver Dennis Setzer, has been instrumental in helping make the season memorable.

"Without a doubt, everyone at Setzer Racing and Development has helped me become a better race car driver," explained Phillips. "For that, I am grateful. I realize I still have a lot to learn, but when you have good people who care about your career and want you to succeed, they are not afraid to offer constructive criticism to help you achieve your dream.

"They have taught me everything I know about racing a Late Model, and I love this team. I am excited to see what we can do together next year."

His team was equally excited about their results this year.

"2023 has been a great year working with George Phillips," said Brandon Setzer. "George showed great speed right from the first race of the year and has gotten more comfortable every race since then. About halfway through the year, everything came together, and he started knocking off wins in the Carolina Pro Series and running up front in the Cars Tour as well.

"He takes instruction very well and puts in a ton of effort throughout the week in his fitness, reviewing notes from the previous week and using iRacing as a tool to get better. We are looking forward to an even better 2024."

CitruSafe®, The Racing Warehouse, Ross & Witmer Inc. and Simpson Race Products all served in partnership roles this season.

"I cannot continue to thank my partners, CitruSafe®, The Racing Warehouse, Ross & Witmer Inc. and Simpson Race Products, for all of their support this season," sounded Phillips. "Without them, I know being able to get to the track would have been incredibly difficult. I was honored to represent them and deliver two championships this season. I am eager to continue our relationships in 2024 and continue to win races."

Details on Phillips 2024 racing schedule will be released in due course.

Find out more on George Phillips, please visit his website GeorgePhillipsRacing.com, or follow him on Instagram @GeorgePhillipsRacing and X | Twitter @GeorgePRacing.

George Phillips PR