TOYOTA USAC: Toyotas Earn Four Top-Five Finishes at USAC Bakersfield

Emerson Axsom led the first 21 of 30 laps on the way to a second-place finish to lead Toyota on night one of the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series’ West Coast Swing at Bakersfield Speedway, Tuesday. It was Axsom’s fifth runner-up showing of the 2023 USAC season.

Right behind Axsom were fellow Toyota-powered drivers Justin Grant in third, Cannon McIntosh in fourth and Carson Macedo in fifth to give Toyota four of the top five finishers. By finishing third it marks the third consecutive podium finish for Grant, who had won the previous two races in the BC39 at the Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Grant currently sits second in the point standings.

Fast qualifier Taylor Reimer placed seventh with Jade Avedisian eighth and Jacob Denny was ninth as Toyota-powered drivers earned seven overall top-10 finishes on the night.

Next up for the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series West Coast Swing is the Hangtown 100 at Placerville Speedway, November 17-18.

Quotes:

Emerson Axsom, Keith Kunz Motorsports Toyota: “I broke my momentum with a lapped car and he ripped it around the top. I wasn’t expecting it. This is the fifth time we’ve run second this year. We’re going to get a win here soon hopefully. Thanks to Keith Kunz Motorsports, Toyota and Lynx Chassis and everyone who gave me a great car tonight. I hope we get a win here on the West Coast Swing. I think as long as we’re in the hunt every night we’ll get one of them.”

Justin Grant, RMS Racing Toyota: “I felt like we jumped to the top right out of the gate. The track had a lot more grip than I thought it was going to be. I still had a very good car. We’ll keep going on, just got it a little bit too tight tonight.”

Toyota-Powered Drivers USAC Bakersfield Speedway Tuesday Feature Results

Emerson Axsom – 2nd

Justin Grant – 3rd

Cannon McIntosh –4th

Carson Macedo – 5h

Taylor Reimer – 7th

Jade Avedisian – 8th

Jacob Denney – 9th

Bryant Wiedeman – 12th

Ryan Timms – 13th

Buddy Kofoid – 14th

Cade Lewis – 16th

Mariah Ede – 20th

Gavin Miller – 21st

TRD PR