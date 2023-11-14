Stage Racing Introduced to ASA STARS National Tour

The inaugural ASA STARS National Tour introduced stage racing to the Super Late Model world. In lieu of competition cautions for most of the races, stage racing was introduced as a way to give teams a chance to earn bonus points and money.

Each stage paid 10 points to the winner, with points decreasing by one all the way down to the tenth-place finisher, who earned a single point. Additionally, the winner of each stage received a $1,000 bonus.

2023 ASA STARS National Tour champion Ty Majeski had the most stage wins by far, with seven. Cole Butcher, Bubba Pollard and Jesse Love were the only other drivers with multiple stage wins, all earning a pair respectively. Majeski was the only driver to sweep the first two stages during a race, doing it in back-to-back events at Milwaukee and Anderson.

Additionally, Majeski led the series in total stage points, with 159. Series runner-up Cole Butcher was just behind him with 154 points. The top-four in the final standings also were the top-four in stage point earners with Gio Ruggiero and Bubba Pollard scoring 122 and 112 points. Despite contesting only the first five races of the season, Casey Roderick still had 81 stage points, good for fifth in the series.

Stage Winners

Five Flags Speedway: Matt Craig/Bubba Pollard

Madison International Speedway: Ty Majeski/Jacob Goede

North Wilkesboro Speedway: Bubba Pollard/Chase Elliott

Hickory Motor Speedway: William Byron/Jesse Love

Milwaukee Mile: Ty Majeski x2

Anderson Speedway: Ty Majeski x2

Wisconsin International Raceway: Ty Majeski/Jonathan Eilen

Toledo Speedway: Cole Butcher/Jesse Love

Winchester Speedway: Cole Butcher/Stephen Nasse

Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway: Gio Ruggiero/Ty Majeski

Stage Points

Ty Majeski – 159 Cole Butcher – 154 Gio Ruggiero – 122 Bubba Pollard – 112 Casey Roderick – 81 William Byron – 55 Gabe Sommers – 52 Austin Nason – 49 Jesse Love – 46 Stephen Nasse - 45

For more information on the ASA STARS National Tour, please visit the series website at starsnationaltour.com, or be sure to follow the series on social media (Facebook: ASA STARS National Tour | Twitter: @racewithstars | IG: @starsnational).

ASA STARS PR