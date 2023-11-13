All American 400 to Air on MAVTV Monday Night, Other SLM News

A tape-delayed broadcast of the Curb Records/Big Machine Vodka SPIKED Coolers All American 400 Presented by US Tank & Cryogenic Equipment at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway will air on MAVTV Monday night, November 13 at 8:00pm ET as part of MAVTV’s All American Racing lineup.

The 2023 edition of the All American 400 featured exciting action from lap one to 300; from side-by-side racing, to several lead changes, to the youngest winner in the race’s storied history. The race saw 14 lead changes, with Super Late Model racing’s top drivers trading the point throughout the race

All ten races on the ASA STARS National Tour schedule will air on MAVTV as a tape-delayed broadcast. Click here to see the full MAVTV air schedule and how to watch each race live.

Nasse Wins FL Governor’s Cup

In 2010, a then 15-year-old Stephen Nasse was passed by David Rogers with just three laps to go in his first Florida Governor’s Cup start at New Smyrna Speedway for the win. It was all for naught however, as he was disqualified in post-race tech for a body infraction.

13 years and 13 starts later, the Florida native finally checked off the marquee Super Late Model race in his home state by winning the Florida Governor’s Cup. After starting from the rear with a power steering issue, Nasse drove through the field twice and held off NASCAR Cup Series driver and Anthony Campi Racing teammate William Byron in the final laps before the Hendrick Motorsports driver fell out of the race with four to go after losing oil pressure.

Fellow Florida veterans Anthony Sergi and Jesse Dutilly rounded out the podium.

2024 ASA STARS National Tour Season Opener Announced

During pre-race ceremonies at the Florida Governor’s Cup on Sunday, it was announced that the second ASA STARS National Tour season will kick off at New Smyrna Speedway on Tuesday, February 13th during the World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing in the Clyde Hart Memorial.

The 2024 Clyde Hart Memorial will have the richest Super Late Model purse in New Smyrna history, paying $15,000 to win and $1,500 to start. The event honoring track founder Clyde Hart was first contested in 1999 during the summer, but was moved to the World Series in 2022 and opened the ASA Southern Super Series points season in 2023.

The Clyde Hart Memorial will be tri-sanctioned with the ASA Southern Super Series and the Sunbelt David Rogers Super Late Models as part of the World Series of Asphalt points battle.

