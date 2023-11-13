Monday, Nov 13

Rolex and Formula 1® Arrive in Las Vegas for Highly Anticipated Grand Prix™

Rolex and Formula 1® Arrive in Las Vegas for Highly Anticipated Grand Prix™

Las Vegas welcomes an adrenaline-fuelled Formula 1® spectacle to its streets later this week. Taking its place on the 2023 calendar, from Thursday, November 16–Saturday, November 18, the Grand Prix™ in Las Vegas is the penultimate race of the 2023 FIA Formula One World Championship™. For over 70 years, the sport has enthralled audiences across generations, showcasing unparalleled skill and cutting-edge engineering. Rolex proudly assumed the position of a Global Partner and the Official Timepiece of Formula 1® in 2013, solidifying its deep-rooted connection with the sport that perpetually redefines the boundaries of excellence.

The Grand Prix™ in Las Vegas, Nevada, is the third event of the year to take place in the United States, following races in Miami, Florida and Austin, Texas. With the recent growth of Formula 1®, the Las Vegas showcase is expected to draw in over a quarter of a million racing enthusiasts from around the globe. Looking ahead to the spectacle, Jenson Button, the 2009 FIA Formula 1® Drivers’ World Champion and a Rolex Testimonee, says:

"Las Vegas is going to be tremendous – I’m excited about the atmosphere that will surround the city for the event. I’m especially looking forward to seeing what this will entail for Formula 1, it has the most advanced technologies while attracting partners that continue to push the boundaries of innovation. That’s what I love about Rolex’s involvement; they’re both about working with the best in the world and challenging one another to grow and learn."
 

On Saturday, November 18 the 50-lap race will commence at 10.00 p.m. local time, embracing the atmosphere and promising to provide high octane racing. The 3.853 mile (6.201 kilometre) street circuit features 17 challenging corners and one of the longest straights on the calendar. Drivers will race wheel to wheel past some of the city’s most famous landmarks including the Bellagio, Caesars Palace and the new Sphere. In acknowledgment of the innovation and excellence at the heart of Formula 1®, the iconic Rolex Pit Lane Clock, present at all races, will support the momentous Grand Prix™ in Las Vegas.

Since the 1930s, Rolex’s unwavering commitment to motor sport has continued to flourish through each era of change and extends to the legends of the sport, who have witnessed this enduring legacy. In cohesion with his 55-year anniversary with the Swiss watchmaker, the three-time FIA Formula 1® Drivers’ World Champion and a Rolex Testimonee, Sir Jackie Stewart reflects:

"This year marks 10 seasons of Rolex’s partnership with Formula 1, and since the beginning, both have embodied groundbreaking technology, precision and ingenuity at every level while having a mutual appreciation for magnificent craftsmanship, style and, ultimately, the importance of timing. Nurturing long-term relationships is fundamental to Rolex, whether through associations with events or sporting legends."

ROLEX PR

