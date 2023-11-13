Rolex and Formula 1® Arrive in Las Vegas for Highly Anticipated Grand Prix™

|
On Saturday, November 18 the 50-lap race will commence at 10.00 p.m. local time, embracing the atmosphere and promising to provide high octane racing. The 3.853 mile (6.201 kilometre) street circuit features 17 challenging corners and one of the longest straights on the calendar. Drivers will race wheel to wheel past some of the city’s most famous landmarks including the Bellagio, Caesars Palace and the new Sphere. In acknowledgment of the innovation and excellence at the heart of Formula 1®, the iconic Rolex Pit Lane Clock, present at all races, will support the momentous Grand Prix™ in Las Vegas.