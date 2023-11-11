Compacts and Super Stocks and Sport Mods, Oh My: GTR Promotions Eager to Return to Oswego Speedway's Classic Weekend

GTR Promotions is proud to announce a return to Oswego Speedway’s Budweiser International Classic Weekend, featuring its triple header lineup that includes the Rusty Diamond Cores LLC New York State Compact Championship, the Midstate Basement Authorities Dave London Memorial XVI Super Stock race and the DCR Performance XMR Sportsman Modified championship.

GTR’s return to Budweiser International Classic Weekend will mark the fifth year in a growing partnership between the speedway and GTR’s, Jody London.

“It is great to have all three events back at Oswego Speedway,” said London. “The old saying goes, “time flies when you’re having fun,” and everything just works so well at Oswego. The race, drivers, the crews, our officials – everyone has been treated so well at Oswego since we moved here in 2019.”

Budweiser International Classic Weekend will kick off on Friday, August 30 with its Stock Car Spectacular which will be highlighted by the Rusty Diamond Cores LLC New York State Compact Championship and the Midstate Basement Authorities Dave London Memorial XVI Super Stock race.

The weekend will then move to Modified Madness on Saturday, August 31 with the second running of the DCR Performance XMR Sportsman Modified championship.

“The DLM and the Compacts put on weekend stealing performances last year during the Friday program,” said London. “Then, after years of trying the XMR Sportsman Modified event finally came to Oswego and provided a stacked field of drivers. In total, more than 100 teams showed up for these three events last year, coming from all over the country, and we expect nothing less in 2024.”

