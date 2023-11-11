Saturday, Nov 11

Wynn Las Vegas and Blue Wire Launch Drive to Wynn F1 Podcast with Host Justin Bell
Blue Wire announces, “Drive to Wynn”, a Formula 1 podcast hosted by championship driver Justin Bell. Drive to Wynn is recorded in the ultra-high-tech Blue Wire Studios in Wynn Las Vegas and offers a unique and immersive experience for fans of Formula 1.
 
The Drive to Wynn podcast includes exclusive interviews with legendary drivers such as Mario Andretti, Stefan Johansson, David Coulthard, McLaren team principal Zak Brown, and behind-the-scenes insights from current drivers, such as Yuki Tsunoda and Valtteri Bottas. The show features charismatic host Justin Bell, who is focused on providing in-depth coverage and analysis of the 2023 race lineup, driving awareness of the upcoming Las Vegas Grand Prix.
 
“Being a storyteller about the intoxicating world of Formula 1 to the US audience from our incredible Blue Wire Studio from inside The Wynn Las Vegas and experiencing the excitement as we build towards the inaugural race has been a fantastic challenge," stated Justin Bell, Host of Drive to Wynn.
 
"The Blue Wire Studios at Wynn Las Vegas is proud to expand our portfolio of shows into the world of Formula 1 with Drive to Wynn. This podcast series will take our audience through every twist and turn leading up to November's inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix, which is without question the crown jewel on the 2023 racing calendar. Justin's unique experience in entertainment, both behind the wheel as a driver and as an accomplished broadcaster, makes him the perfect host to guide and inform a growing American F1 fanbase,"  added Jeremiah Crowe, Director of Operations, Blue Wire.
 
Now through the end of this Formula 1 season, including the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix, new episodes of Drive to Wynn are released every Thursday. Tune in on Apple PodcastsSpotifyYouTube, or wherever you get your podcasts.
 
