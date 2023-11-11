2023 Trans Am Titles Decided, Champions Crowned at COTA

Big Machine Vodka SPIKED Coolers TA2 Series National Championship: Brent Crews Although he led the standings for the majority of the season, Brent Crews’ road to the championship was never a sure thing. Crews (No. 70 Franklin Road/Mobil 1/Nitro Motorsports Ford Mustang) had the opportunity to clinch the class by finishing fourth or better at VIRginia International Raceway last month, but disaster struck when a cut tire resulted in a crash which caused crippling damage to his car, relegating him to a 32nd-place finish. The result shrunk Crews’ lead from 132 points going into VIR down to just 45 points. However, a fourth-place result at COTA allowed him to ultimately prevail with the title, making him the youngest champion in Trans Am Series history at 15 years, seven months and six days old. Crews’ season included four victories at NOLA Motorsports Park, Race 1 of the Detroit Grand Prix, Road America and Watkins Glen International, and the young driver has been at the top of the point standings since Round 5 in Detroit. He also clinched the 2023 Young Gun Award, which is a $20,000 cash prize awarded to the highest-finishing driver under the age of 25. “It feels great to win the championship,” said Crews about his title. “The team worked hard all year. In my rookie year, we were able to come in third in the points, so this year, I knew what I needed to do from my perspective and how to get the car set up to make sure we ran well every race. Being able to finish every race, I think, is the main way to be a champion. That's what I learned last year. Now, to be the youngest champion, I think that’s the highest bar. That's a plus of being able to work with Nitro Motorsports and Nick Tucker. I grew up with him, working with him from five years old and on, racing go karts with him, winning championships. Coming into this professional series to race against the best drivers and best teams and to have been able to have success here, win races and win championships, that’s really special.”