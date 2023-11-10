Dominic Scelzi Records Top Five at Tribute to Gary Patterson Event

Dominic Scelzi wrapped up the NARC 410 Sprint Car Series season with a top-five run last Saturday during the 40 th annual Tribute to Gary Patterson.

The performance at the Stockton Dirt Track secured a third-place finish in the championship standings, giving Scelzi a podium in the final standings for the fourth time in the last five years.

"It's a good season whenever you can be in contention for a championship," he said. "While we didn't win our third straight championship, we were in the top three all season. It was frustrating in the sense we were better than third and for whatever reason whenever we had something go wrong it only happened at NARC events. From running out of fuel, being taken out by lappers, you name it and we had it happen. You can't be a champion with five DNFs. I was thrilled with the speed and maneuverability with our car all season, but sometimes you have those years when things don't go your way."

Scelzi kicked off the event last Saturday by qualifying fourth quickest. He then placed second in a heat race to narrowly miss making the dash, starting Scelzi seventh in the feature.

"We were really good, but when you have a one-lane track it's impossible to compete," he said. "In the heat race it had grease on the bottom for five feet, grip for five feet and then grease above that. It gave an advantage to the cars on the outside. We spun the tires on the start and ran second. In the main event it was rough. We rode around and got what we could whenever someone in front of us would hit a hole or get tight."

Scelzi gained a trio of positions, which was tied for the third most.

Next up is a trip to Central Arizona Raceway in Casa Grande, Ariz., this Friday and Saturday for an ASCS Southwest Region doubleheader.

"We ran there earlier in the year and both races got cut short," he said. "We went fourth to second and were right there for the win during the opener. The next night we started 10 th and we ran up to second. We really enjoyed the track. It was an awesome surface. Both nights raced really, really good so we're looking forward to returning this weekend."

QUICK RESULTS -

Nov. 4 - Stockton Dirt Track in Stockton, Calif. - Qualifying: 4; Heat race: 2 (1); Feature: 4 (7).

SEASON STATS -

53 races, 12 wins, 36 top fives, 42 top 10s, 47 top 15s, 51 top 20s

UP NEXT -

Friday and Saturday at Central Arizona Raceway in Casa Grande, Ariz., with the ASCS Southwest Region

