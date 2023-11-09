All Roads Lead to Bakersfield: USAC Midget West Coast Swing Begins Nov. 14

All roads lead to California’s Bakersfield Speedway!

For one, it’s the start of the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship’s annual voyage to the west coast on Tuesday night, November 14, the first of six races in a 12-day span in the Golden State to close out the 2023 season.

Secondly, the November Classic presents a myriad of new beginnings and challenges ahead with the likes of Thomas Meseraull’s debut with a new team looming as well as RMS Racing’s three-race winning streak being put to the test, Buddy Kofoid’s pursuit of a historic third Bako win and Logan Seavey’s championship quest, just to mention a few.

Here’s a look at six of the storylines we’re watching on Tuesday at Bakersfield!

NEW DIGS FOR MESERAULL

The November swing discussion starts with a new beginning for defending Bakersfield winner Thomas Meseraull.

After the recent parting of ways between Meseraull and the RMS Racing team, Meseraull and his Engler-powered EA Stealth engine will make its debut with a former Spike Chassis out of the RMS stable which will retain the same familiar number of 7x.

It’s quite the change of scenery for Meseraull who has scored all 10 of his USAC National Midget career victories for RMS and has competed full-time with the team since their formation in 2018. Meseraull took the team’s ride to a 30-lap wire-to-wire victory at Bakersfield in 2022.

Bakersfield success has been part of the equation for Meseraull since the earliest days of his racing career and continues to the current day. In fact, his very first USAC-sanctioned feature win came at Bakersfield with the Western States Midget division all the way back in the year 2000.

RMS LOOKING “FOUR” MORE

Speaking of which, after a daunting and frustrating season, the RMS Racing team has recently broken through to hit their stride on the USAC National Midget trail.

After going winless throughout the first 18 events of the year, the team has now won three-straight, including two by Justin Grant while Meseraull added one to the win column as well.

Now sporting a one-car effort for the upcoming California swing solely for Grant, the RMS outfit is riding a streak which equals the team’s longest string of victories set during the first three rounds of the 2022 season.

Now the pursuit for team principal Dave Estep and crew is to become the first team not named Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports to win four-straight USAC National Midget features since Tucker-Boat Motorsports took five consecutive triumphs in 2020.

Furthermore, RMS enters the upcoming trip as the most recent winner in the state of California with Grant reigning victorious during the season-ending Turkey Night Grand Prix at Ventura Raceway in 2022.

BUDDY’S BACK AT BAKO

Buddy Kofoid’s midget starts have been fewer and further between this year in comparison to recent seasons. But the 2021-22 USAC National Midget champion has been a force every time he’s hit the track this season to no one’s surprise.

In just five USAC National Midget starts during the 2023 campaign, the Penngrove, Calif. driver has finished inside the top-five in all five, including a pair of feature victories.

Furthermore, in his past three Bakersfield appearances, he’s finished on the podium each time and won twice in back-to-back fashion in 2020-21. With one more victory on Tuesday, he’d equal current Keith Kunz Motorsports C.E.E.O. (Chief Everything Else Officer) Jay Drake and Billy Vukovich as the winningest USAC Midget drivers at Bakersfield.

Kofoid is committed to competing on the full six-race slate with the USAC Midgets in November in the seat of the KKM/Curb-Agajanian No. 67K, one of seven entries from the team’s stable that’ll be on hand at Bakersfield.

SEAVEY WITH A CHAMPIONSHIP CLOSEOUT ON HIS MIND

Logan Seavey (Sutter, Calif.) is one of three past November Classic winners slated to compete in Tuesday’s event at Bakersfield along with Buddy Kofoid and Thomas Meseraull.

Seavey captured the 2018 Bakersfield round in grand style by utilizing the high line to pass for the victory coming out of the fourth turn on the 30th and final lap, which also locked up the series title for him in one fell swoop.

It was during the California rounds a year ago in which Seavey made his debut with Abacus Racing. Now, a year later, the pair stands head and shoulders above the field on the brink of a championship, up 225 points in the series standings with just six races remaining.

Coming off a fifth-place finish at Bakersfield in 2022, Seavey and Abacus would like to further cement their title wishes with another “one fell swoop” performance on Tuesday.

DOUBLE-O ANDREOTTI

Jake Andreotti has competed the entirety of the USAC National Midget season in a car owned by Tom Malloy. However, for the remainder of the season, he’ll find himself back in a former, but familiar, ride.

The Castro Valley, Calif. native has re-teamed up with car owner Pete Davis and his No. 00 for the six-race schedule in their California homeland, the same team with which he accrued several impressive runs this time a year ago, punctuated by a fourth-place result in the 2022 season finale at Ventura.

This year alone, in limited starts on off-weekends from the national trail, Andreotti ventured back home to California and has been stellar in Davis’ No. 00 with the USAC Western States Midgets. In just three starts, Andreotti and Davis won twice and finished as the runner-up in the other.

Even better, Andreotti is undefeated in a midget on Bakersfield soil this year. However, both of those victories came at the neighboring The Dirt Track at Kern County Raceway Park. Nonetheless, the team is confident that they can have another breakthrough moment this time around just down the road in Bako.

AUSTRALIA TEAMS WITH AMERICA

Just like clockwork, the distinctive machinery of Australia’s Dyson Motorsport and American drivers Carson Macedo and Spencer Bayston return to the field for a full two weeks of midget racing on the west coast of the U.S. in the Fall.

Macedo (Lemoore, Calif.) and Bayston (Lebanon, Ind.) are coming off a year in which they both finished inside the top-eight of the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink point standings for 2023.

Both drivers have established themselves in midgets along the way as well with Macedo earning a USAC Indiana Regional Midget series title and National Rookie of the Year honors in 2016. Last year at Merced, Macedo was able to notch his first career USAC National Midget victory.

Bayston, meanwhile, was a mainstay at the top of USAC National Midget racing throughout the mid to late 2010s, establishing himself as both a National Midget champion in 2017 and an Indiana Midget Week titlist in 2018.

THE DETAILS

The Tuesday, November 14 running of the November Classic at California’s Bakersfield Speedway features the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship, California Lightning Sprints and American Stocks.

Pits open at Noon Pacific with the gates opening at 4pm, the drivers meeting at 4:30pm and cars on track at 5pm.

Adult general admission tickets are $20. Kids 6-12 general admission tickets are $10. Kids 5 and under general admission tickets are free. Ages 65+ and military (ID required) general admission tickets are $18.

USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets and California’s Bakersfield Speedway have a history that dates back six decades. Davey Moses won the first trip by the USAC National Midgets in the summer of 1959. Over that period, 24 series races have been held at the lightning-quick 1/3-mile that has been both paved and dirt throughout its history.

The NOS Energy Drink November Classic from Bakersfield will be streamed live on FloRacing at https://flosports.link/40w7aPg.

USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Logan Seavey-1411, 2-Justin Grant-1186, 3-Bryant Wiedeman-1161, 4-Ryan Timms-1134, 5-Daison Pursley-1122, 6-Jade Avedisian-1110, 7-Jacob Denney-1061, 8-Gavin Miller-1018, 9-Cannon McIntosh-949, 10-Thomas Meseraull-922.

TRACK RECORDS FOR USAC NATIONAL MIDGETS AT BAKERSFIELD SPEEDWAY:

1 Lap - 11/16/2021 - Cannon McIntosh - 12.347 - 97.092 mph

6 Laps - 11/23/1991 - Lynn Carter - 1:26.460 - 83.192 mph

8 Laps - 11/17/2018 - Tyler Courtney - 1:43.590 - 92.580 mph

10 Laps - 11/17/2020 - Jonathan Beason - 2:03.059 - 97.417 mph

12 Laps - 11/16/2021 - Chase Randall - 2:31.417 - 95.077 mph

15 Laps - 11/25/1993 - Sleepy Tripp - 3:25.910 - 87.678 mph

100 Laps - 11/23/1995 - Billy Boat - 26:58.12 - 74.086 mph

BAKERSFIELD USAC NATIONAL MIDGET WINS:

3-Jay Drake & Billy Vukovich

2-Buddy Kofoid, Ron Shuman & Sleepy Tripp

1-Brady Bacon, Billy Boat, Dave Darland, Terry Farrar, Jordan Hermansader, Page Jones, Kyle Larson, Thomas Meseraull, Davey Moses, Logan Seavey, Frank Secrist & Rich Vogler

BAKERSFIELD USAC NATIONAL MIDGET WINNERS:

1959: Davey Moses (8/2)

1966: Frank Secrist (8/14) & Billy Vukovich (9/11)

1967: Billy Vukovich (7/2) & Billy Vukovich (7/16)

1974: Sleepy Tripp (11/24)

1988: Rich Vogler (11/11)

1989: Sleepy Tripp (11/18)

1990: Terry Farrar (11/17)

1991: Page Jones (11/23)

1992: Ron Shuman (11/26)

1993: Ron Shuman (11/25)

1994: Jordan Hermansader (11/24)

1995: Billy Boat (11/23)

1997: Jay Drake (11/22)

1998: Jay Drake (11/26)

1999: Dave Darland (11/20)

2000: Jay Drake (11/18)

2017: Brady Bacon (11/18)

2018: Logan Seavey (11/17)

2019: Kyle Larson (11/23)

2020: Buddy Kofoid (11/17)

2021: Buddy Kofoid (11/16)

2022: Thomas Meseraull (11/15)

BAKERSFIELD SPEEDWAY USAC NATIONAL MIDGET RESULTS:

1959 FEATURE: 1. Davey Moses, 2. Joe Garson, 3. Billy Cantrell, 4. Norm Rapp, 5. Cal Niday, 6. Johnny Wood, 7. Leroy Neumayer, 8. Gene Gurney, 9. Johnny Melton, 10. Jim Gilchrist, 11. Johnnie Tolan, 12. Chuck Booth, 13. Dempsey Wilson, 14. Joe Soares, 15. Norm Hall, 16. Don Staudinger. NT

1966 FEATURE: (50 laps) 1. Frank Secrist, 2. George Benson, 3. Duane Sears, 4. Tom Trader, 5. Johnny Moorhouse, 6. Larry Ferrua, 7. Jimmy Caruthers, 8. Jim Bob Luebbert, 9. Bernie Schechter, 10. Al Henderson, 11. Ned Spath, 12. Clark Templeman, 13. Ed Johns, 14. Joe Garson, 15. Walt Kennedy, 16. Paul Jones, 17. Porky Rachwitz, 18. Jack Sachse. NT

1966 FEATURE: (50 laps) 1. Billy Vukovich, 2.Al Henderson, 3. George Benson, 4. Rick Henderson, 5. Jimmy Caruthers, 6. Don Melton, 7. Billy Wilkerson, 8. Dickie Deis, 9. Bruce Walkup, 10. Johnny Moorhouse, 11. Tom Trader, 12. Ed Johns, 13. Ron Hughes, 14. Mike Mosley, 15. Paul Jones, 16. Frank Secrist, 17. George Todd, 18. Larry Ferrua.

1967 FEATURE: (50 laps) 1. Billy Vukovich, 2. Duane Sears, 3. Mike McGreevy, 4. Hank Butcher, 5. Johnny Moorhouse, 6. George Benson, 7. Jan Opperman, 8. Dave Strickland, 9. Herman Hutton, 10. Walt Kennedy, 11. Billy Wilkerson, 12. Gil Alcala, 13. Don Sparks, 14. Henry Rossi, 15. Don White, 16. Ray Lattie, 17. Ed Johns, 18. Dickie Deis. NT

1967 FEATURE: (50 laps) 1. Billy Vukovich, 2. Walt Kennedy, 3. George Benson, 4. Johnny Moorhouse, 5. Larry Ferrua, 6. Dickie Deis, 7. Ray Lattie, 8. Ron Hughes, 9. Jerry Welton, 10. Clark Templeman, 11. Tom McCoy, 12. Jim Vaughan, 13. Sonny White, 14. Dennis Johansen, 15. Jack Yeley, 16. Porky Rachwitz, 17. Johnny Parsons, 18. Billy Wilkerson. NT

1974 FEATURE: (30 laps), 1. Sleepy Tripp, 2. Chuck Gurney, 3. Pancho Carter, 4. Mel Kenyon, 5. Jimmy Caruthers, 6. Jerry Weeks, 7. Danny O'Neill, 8. Bill Weingarten, 9. Danny McKnight, 10. Larry Rice, 11. Johnny Anderson, 12. Jim Beckley, 13. Gary Irvin, 14. Mark Alderson, 15. Wheeler Gresham, 16. Hank Butcher, 17. Roger Mears, 18. Bobby Tripp, 19. Jeff Heywood, 20. George Snider.

1988 FEATURE (40 laps) 1. Rich Vogler, 2. Darryl Haugh, 3. Wally Pankratz, 4. Kevin Olson, 5. Dave Strickland Jr., 6. Ken Nichols, 7. Mario Bringetto Jr., 8. Tommy White, 9. Chuck West, 10. Floyd Alvis, 11. Johnny Cofer, 12. Rick Zermani, 13. Rusty Rasmussen, 14. Jim Berg, 15. Larry Derwin, 16. Joe Winters, 17. Sleepy Tripp, 18. Robby Flock, 19. P.J. Jones, 20. Frank Pedregon, 21. John Starks, 22. Terry Wente. NT

1989 FEATURE: (50 laps) 1. Sleepy Tripp, 2. Mario Bringetto Jr., 3. Jimmy Sills, 4. Terry Farrar, 5. Kevin Olson, 6. Wally Pankratz, 7. Dirk VanCott, 8. Kevin Doty, 9. Bob Davison, 10. Dennis Hart, 11. Terry Tarditi, 12. Ray Derby, 13. Hank Butcher, 14. Jeff Gordon, 15. P.J. Jones, 16. Ron Hughes Jr., 17. Rick Taylor, 18. Tommy White, 19. Dan Drinan, 20. Frank Pedregon. NT

1990 FEATURE: (40 laps) 1. Terry Farrar, 2. Dave Strickland Jr., 3. Sleepy Tripp, 4. Ricky Gray, 5. P.J. Jones, 6. Jeff Gordon, 7. Russ Gamester, 8. Mike Streicher, 9. Robby Flock, 10. Rick Taylor, 11. John McLaughlin, 12. George Ito, 13. Terry Tarditi, 14. Ray Derby, 15. Kevin Doty, 16. Mike Appio, 17. Lee Yetter, 18. Frank Pedregon, 19. Kevin Olson, 20. Stephen Lewis. NT

1991 FEATURE: (40 laps) 1. Page Jones, 2. P.J. Jones, 3. Stevie Reeves, 4. Robby Flock, 5. Doug Kalitta, 6. Mike Streicher, 7. Johnny Cofer, 8. Tony Elliott, 9. Andy Pierce, 10. Jordan Hermansader, 11. Tyce Carlson, 12. Critter Malone, 13. Terry Tarditi, 14. John Kaiser, 15. Stan Fox, 16. Doug Silva, 17. Wally Pankratz, 18. Ricky Gray, 19. George Ito, 20. Keith Rauch. NT

1992 FEATURE: (100 laps) 1. Ron Shuman, 2. Tony Elliott, 3. Stevie Reeves, 4. Hank Butcher, 5. Chuck Gurney, 6. Stan Fox, 7. John Heydenreich, 8. George Ito, 9. Brent Kaeding, 10. Brett Horrobin, 11. Keith Chrisco, 12. Jordan Hermansader, 13. Mike Streicher, 14. Glenn Carson, 15, Joe Gaerte, 16. Lealand McSpadden, 17. Jimmy Sills, 18. Jason Jonkman, 19, John Harkrader, 20. Page Jones, 21. Billy Garcia, 22. Sleepy Tripp, 23. Billy Boat, 24. Terry Tarditi. NT

1993 FEATURE: (100 laps): 1. Ron Shuman, 2. Robby Flock, 3. Johnny Cofer, 4. George Ito, 5. Jay Drake, 6. Wally Pankratz, 7. Tony Stewart, 8. Jordan Hermansader, 9. Keith Rauch, 10. Stan Fox, 11. Ron Hazelton, 12. Keith Chrisco, 13. Chuck Gurney, 14. Hank Butcher, 15. Rick Hendrix, 16. Richard Griffin, 17. Stevie Reeves, 18. Page Jones, 19. Jimmy Sills, 20. Robert Dolacki, 21. Ronnie Day, 22. Sleepy Tripp, 23. Cary Faas, 24. Billy Boat. NT

1994 FEATURE: (100 laps) 1. Jordan Hermansader, 2. Hank Butcher, 3. Kenny Irwin Jr., 4. Billy Boat, 5. Tracy Hines, 6. Danny Lasoski, 7. Johnny Cofer, 8. George Ito, 9. Jack Runyon, 10. Sleepy Tripp, 11. Robby Flock, 12. Robert Dolacki, 13. Ronnie Day, 14. Tony Elliott, 15. Jay Drake, 16. Ronnie Johncox, 17. Jimmy Sills, 18. Jason Leffler, 19. Rick Hendrix, 20. Wally Pankratz, 21. Tony Stewart, 22. Lealand McSpadden, 23. Donnie Beechler, 24. Andy Michner. 25:56.85

1995 FEATURE: (100 laps) 1. Billy Boat, 2. Kenny Irwin Jr., 3. Kevin Doty, 4. Richard Griffin, 5. Rick Hendrix, 6. George Ito, 7. Tony Stewart, 8. Jimmy Sills, 9. Andy Michner, 10. Ron Shuman, 11. Hank Butcher, 12. Larry Brown, 13. Shane Scully, 14. J.J. Ercse, 15. Frankie Kerr, 16. Jeremy Sherman, 17. Danny Lasoski, 18. Jason Leffler, 19. Wally Pankratz, 20. Jim Keene, 21. Jay Drake, 22. Brian Gerster, 23. Johnny Cofer, 24. J.R. Lawson. 26:58.12

1997 FEATURE: (100 laps) 1. Billy Boat, 2. Jay Drake, 3. Jimmy Sills, 4. Wally Pankratz, 5. Tracy Hines, 6. Ricky Shelton, 7. Jerry Coons Jr., 8. Clay Klepper, 9. Craig Brady, 10. Dwayne Marcum, 11. Rick Hendrix, 12. Shane Scully, 13. Steve Paden, 14. Cory Kruseman, 15. Larry Brown, 16. Jason Leffler, 17. Nick Lundgreen, 18. Steve Barth, 19. John Heydenreich, 20. Danny Lasoski, 21. Dave Darland, 22. Kevin Thomas, 23. Robert Dolacki, 24. Marc DeBeaumont. NT

1998 FEATURE: (100 laps - Held Nov. 26) 1. Jay Drake, 2. Jason Leffler, 3. Jerry Coons, Jr., 4. Dave Darland, 5. Kasey Kahne, 6. Dan Boorse, 7. Jimmy Sills, 8. Ricky Shelton, 9. Keith Rauch, 10. Brian Tyler, 11. Robby Flock, 12. Michael Lewis, 13. Ronnie Day, 14. Rick Hendrix, 15. Aaron Fiscus, 16. Dane Carter, 17. Kevin Doty, 18. Scott Hansen, 19. Steve Paden, 20. Brian Stanfill, 21. Shane Scully, 22. Jordan Hermansader, 23. John Starks, 24. Donnie Beechler. NT

1999 FEATURE: (50 Laps) 1. Dave Darland, 2. Jay Drake, 3. Michael Lewis, 4. Travis Welpott (#8), 5. Marc DeBeaumont, 6. Wally Pankratz, 7. Clay Klepper, 8. Glenn Carson, 9. Bobby Boone, 10. Steve Paden, 11. Dane Carter, 12. Rick Vaughn, 13. Dave Stoltz, 14. A.J. Felker (MCI), 15. Jerry Coons, Jr., 16. Bryan Stanfill, 17. Ed Carpenter, 18. Dwayne Marcum, 19. Derrick Hearron, 20. Ryan Newman, 21. Dean Alexander, 22. Tracy Hines, 23. Bud Kaeding, 24. Bruce Donaldson, 25. Thomas Meseraull. NT

2000 FEATURE: (50 laps) 1. Jay Drake, 2. Kasey Kahne, 3. Aaron Fike, 4. Tracy Hines, 5. Ronnie Day, 6. Bud Kaeding, 7. Thomas Meseraull, 8. Steve Paden, 9. Keith Rauch, 10. Bryan Stanfill, 11. Jimmy Sills, 12. John Nervo, 13. Jimmy Christian, 14. Dwayne Marcum, 15. A.J. Johnson, 16. Sarah McCune, 17. Derrick Hearron, 18. Ryan Scott, 19. Wally Pankratz (#37x), 20. Rick Hendrix, 21. Dave Darland, 22. Marc DeBeaumont, 23. Shane Scully, 24. Michael Lewis. NT

2017: 1. Brady Bacon, 2. Spencer Bayston, 3. Tanner Thorson, 4. Tyler Courtney, 5. Justin Grant, 6. Shane Golobic, 7. Ryan Robinson, 8. Alex Schutte, 9. Michael Faccinto, 10. Tanner Carrick, 11. Frankie Guerrini, 12. Chad Boat, 13. Courtney Crone, 14. Matt Mitchell, 15. David Prickett, 16. Ronnie Gardner, 17. Michael Pickens, 18. Cory Elliott, 19. Zeb Wise, 20. Robert Dalby, 21. Mason Daniel, 22. Holly Shelton, 23. Dustin Golobic, 24. Shannon McQueen. NT

2018: (starting positions in parentheses) 1. Logan Seavey (1), 2. Rico Abreu (2), 3. Shane Golobic (6), 4. Spencer Bayston (11), 5. Chad Boat (7), 6. Tanner Carrick (13), 7. Brady Bacon (4), 8. Holly Shelton (25), 9. Jason McDougal (21), 10. Tucker Klaasmeyer (9), 11. Jerry Coons, Jr. (22), 12. Cole Bodine (23), 13. Cody Swanson (17), 14. Sam Johnson (8), 15. Dustin Golobic (3), 16. Robert Dalby (24), 17. Alex Schutte (16), 18. Holley Hollan (18), 19. C.J. Sarna (26), 20. Zeb Wise (5), 21. Ryan Robinson (10), 22. Tyler Courtney (15), 23. Sterling Cling (19), 24. Michael Faccinto (14), 25. Justin Grant (12), 26. Michael Pickens (20). NT

2019: (starting positions in parentheses) 1. Kyle Larson (6), 2. Michael Pickens (1), 3. Rico Abreu (12), 4. Tyler Courtney (10), 5. Jesse Colwell (4), 6. Jason McDougal (2), 7. Gio Scelzi (9), 8. Thomas Meseraull (20), 9. Jerry Coons, Jr. (5), 10. Tanner Carrick (16), 11. Tucker Klaasmeyer (21), 12. Chase Johnson (13), 13. Buddy Kofoid (15), 14. Kevin Thomas, Jr. (11), 15. Carson Macedo (14), 16. Chris Windom (19), 17. Ethan Mitchell (18), 18. Spencer Bayston (3), 19. Daison Pursley (23), 20. Cory Elliott (25), 21. Robert Dalby (24), 22. Aaron Reutzel (7), 23. Logan Seavey (8), 24. Cannon McIntosh (22), 25. Zeb Wise (17). NT

2020 FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Buddy Kofoid (5), 2. Kyle Larson (2), 3. Tyler Courtney (3), 4. Chase Johnson (1), 5. Spencer Bayston (4), 6. Chris Windom (20), 7. Tanner Thorson (6), 8. Cannon McIntosh (16), 9. Justin Grant (14), 10. Carson Macedo (21), 11. Jonathan Beason (8), 12. Emerson Axsom (12), 13. Clinton Boyles (10), 14. Ethan Mitchell (11), 15. Kaylee Bryson (7), 16. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (9), 17. Andrew Layser* (24), 18. Michael Faccinto (13), 19. Tanner Carrick (15), 20. Cole Bodine* (23), 21. Bryant Wiedeman (19), 22. Frankie Guerrini (22), 23. Thomas Meseraull (18), 24. Daison Pursley (17). NT

2021 FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Buddy Kofoid (2), 2. Emerson Axsom (1), 3. Justin Grant (4), 4. Tanner Thorson (5), 5. Cannon McIntosh (11), 6. Cory Eliason (8), 7. Chris Windom (7), 8. Bryant Wiedeman (3), 9. Kevin Thomas Jr. (9), 10. Logan Seavey (17), 11. Thomas Meseraull (22), 12. Tanner Carrick (20), 13. Brenham Crouch (15), 14. Kaylee Bryson (19), 15. Ryan Timms (13), 16. Tony Gomes (18), 17. Taylor Reimer (16), 18. Chase Randall (12), 19. Jade Avedisian (6), 20. Carson Macedo (10), 21. Ethan Mitchell (14), 22. Michael Faccinto (21). NT

2022 FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Thomas Meseraull (3), 2. Michael Pickens (4), 3. Buddy Kofoid (6), 4. Cannon McIntosh (5), 5. Logan Seavey (7), 6. Justin Grant (10), 7. Brenham Crouch (16), 8. Emerson Axsom (8), 9. Chance Crum (14), 10. Spencer Bayston (21), 11. Bryant Wiedeman (13), 12. Kaylee Bryson (15), 13. Gavin Miller (17), 14. Jake Andreotti (11), 15. Jade Avedisian (9), 16. Dominic Gorden (22), 17. Alex Bright (18), 18. Mitchel Moles (2), 19. Hayden Reinbold (20), 20. Cade Lewis (24-P), 21. Daison Pursley (12), 22. Taylor Reimer (1), 23. Jacob Denney (23-P), 24. Jason McDougal (19). NT

