Seth and Jeff Dyer Will Both Be in Action at Perris Auto Speedway This Saturday

Two weeks after Cinderella’s carriage turned into a pumpkin for Dyer Motorsports at the Ventura Raceway, team drivers Jeff and Seth Dyer will both be in action when Perris Auto Speedway closes its 27th season of racing this Saturday night, November 11th. Spectator gates will open at 5:00 p.m. and racing will begin at 7:00.

The team will be taking both of its lightning sprint cars to Saturday’s race along with its #39 full-size sprint car. Each of the team drivers will be competing in the POWRi Southwest Lightning Sprint Car portion of the program. Twenty-four hours before Saturday’s race, Jeff, a California Highway Patrol Officer, will be testing the #39 410 sprint car at The PAS. It will be his first time back in the substantially heavier racing machine since July 15th. He has been out of the car due to suffering a torn Achilles tendon in August. If the test goes well, he will race the car in the USAC/CRA portion of the program. If there is discomfort, the team will throw restrictors in the engine and Seth will make his second appearance in the PAS Young Gun Series.

Dyer Motorsports started October off with a bang when Jeff destroyed the lightning sprint car competition to win his first race back after surgery at the Mohave Valley Raceway on October 14th. One week later at the Imperial Valley Raceway, Jeff finished third in the SWLS Friday night main event. Twenty-four hours later he finished sixth but for the second time in a week, a DMS car won the main event when Seth drove a perfect race. He led every lap and scored a runaway win for the first victory in his career.

After two successful weeks, things took a turn in the wrong direction at the California Lightning Sprint Car Series race at Ventura on October 28th. The night started off bright enough when Jeff turned in his series-leading fifth fast qualifying time of the season. He backed that up with a third-place finish in his heat. An engine issue forced Seth to miss qualifying. The same concern compelled the team to make the decision to have him start the main event and immediately pull out so he could collect start points and not damage the powerplant. That would almost guarantee him finishing last in the main, right? Wrong! One driver did finish behind him. Unfortunately, that was his dad.

The original start of the main event was called back as one of the front-row starters took off too early. Before the restart, Jeff coasted to a stop on the front straightaway. His front sprocket had come off and he was done for the night. Moments later after the race restarted, Seth did as planned, and coasted into the pits as the next car out.

There is a lot at stake in Saturday’s race as Jeff comes into the night with a 49-point lead in the SWLS championship standings. Seth is two spots back in third. In their other 2023 appearance with the POWRi Southwest Lightning Sprints at The PAS this year on May 27th, Jeff won the main event and Seth ended up third.

In honor of Veteran’s Day, all active military members who show a valid ID at the ticket window on Saturday will get a ticket for $5.00 and a pass for one accompanying guest at the time of purchase.

Adult tickets for Saturday’s race are $30.00. Seniors 65 and over get in for $25.00. For kids 6-12 it is only $5.00 and children 5 and under are free. The fairgrounds charge $10.00 for parking.

Perris Auto Speedway is located on the Lake Perris Fairgrounds at 18700 Lake Perris Drive in the City of Perris. The track website is http://www.perrisautospeedway.com/ and the office phone number is (951) 940-0134.

After Saturday’s race at Perris, the Dyers will get right back in action when the SWLS and CLS clash in a co-sanctioned race at the Bakersfield Speedway next Tuesday night.

Jeff is racing in memory of his grandparents, Glenn, and Beverly Sels, throughout the 2023 season.

