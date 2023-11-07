Vladimiros Tziortzis returns to Academy / Alex Caffi Motorsport

The 2024 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series is casting its shadow and Vladimiros Tziortzis is the first confirmed EuroNASCAR PRO driver for Academy / Alex Caffi Motorsport. The Cypriot will return to the team led by Federico Monti and Alex Caffi to take on the elite of European NASCAR racing. In early November, the 2023 EuroNASCAR 2 runner-up traveled to Naples to extend his contract with the team. The 26-year-old wants to take the next step, park the #5 EuroNASCAR FJ in Victory Lane and become a title contender in Europe's premier touring car series.



"I want to thank all the guys at Academy / Alex Caffi Motorsport for believing in me," said the native of Nicosia, Cyprus. "We had a tough end to the 2023 season for the whole team due to unexpected technical problems, but I see the potential of the team and we proved this year that we have a strong combination. Without the issues we faced, we could have even finished first in the championship. Our main goal now is to focus on the 2024 season and solve all the problems we had in the last three events that cost us the EuroNASCAR 2 title. I'm aiming for a top-5 finish in EuroNASCAR PRO and to win the team championship.”



Tziortzis dominated the EuroNASCAR 2 division in the first half of the 2023 season, winning five times in three events. After the summer break, technical issues with his car opened the door for his rivals to close the gap in the overall standings and eventually overtake the Cypriot. Tziortzis finished runner-up to EuroNASCAR 2 champion Paul Jouffreau. The 26-year-old was doing double duty in 2023, so the EuroNASCAR PRO championship is nothing new for the talented racer.



"We have to go into the new season on the right track and put it all together," he said. "I am sure that every member of the team will do that and I will also maximize everything I have. We are ready to take what we deserve as a top organization in EuroNASCAR. It hasn't been easy for me mentally to deal with the situation, but on the other hand the team and I have proven that we have the pure pace to compete at the front. Being back with the Monegasque-Italian team shows the trust we have in each other. We have the same passion and commitment to win the title in 2024.”



The union of Alex Caffi and Academy Motorsport is relatively young, with just three seasons of competing as a combined force. However, it has quickly become a respected, winning organization in the paddock. "We want to continue to grow," said Tziortzis. "I thank Federico Monti, Alex Caffi, Stefano Bacci and all the mechanics and other members for having me back in their car. I will do my best to represent this great team and the goal is to win the EuroNASCAR PRO Championship and the team championship.”



The EuroNASCAR season will kick off in Valencia, Spain on April 13-14, 2024. The European NASCAR champion will be crowned six months later on October 12-13 at Circuit Zolder in Belgium.

NWES PR