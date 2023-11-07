Justin Oplinger Wins 2023 Allison Legacy Race Series Championship

Justin Oplinger won the 2023 Allison Legacy Race Series Championship after dominating the season, winning eight of the 12 races this season.

Oplinger, a native of Sherrills Ford, North Carolina, captured the series title by 70 points over former champion, Ethan Elder. The 2023 season marked the 18-year-old’s second year in the Allison Legacy Race Series. The championship effort is a nod to last year when he won a season high of 11 races but came up short of winning the title.

“We had a great year, CWRR (Chris Woods Racing and Repair) showed up to every track focused on winning and nothing less,” Oplinger said. “Every race, I reviewed past footage and took mental notes so I could be a step ahead of my competitors. Even when we weren't having a good day, I pushed the car to its limit to get the most out of it.”

Donnie Allison, 2024 NASCAR Hall of Fame Inductee and advisor to the series said, “We are proud to have Justin as the 2023 champion. He has been a fine example of a race car driver, both on and off the track, for other drivers, fans, and racetrack officials.”

Throughout the season, Oplinger finished inside of the top-five in all 12 races, and he won twice at Florence Motor Speedway and Orange County Speedway, and he also earned victories at Dillon Motor Speedway, Hickory Motor Speedway, Carteret County Speedway and Tri-County Speedway.

“Our team never gave up, and we always gave our 110% effort,” Oplinger said. “The day after our races, I looked back on it and asked myself what things I could have done better; there is always room for improvement. My car owner, Stephan Woods, did a great job of preparing my car for each track and making sure the car handled its best.”

Oplinger’s most memorable moment this season was when he won at his home track, Hickory Motor Speedway, and he did so by outrunning Elder who is his teammate.

“I had a lot of my family and friends show up to Hickory to watch me because it is my home track,” Oplinger said. “A former CWRR driver, Justin Taylor returned to the team for one race. I led all of the laps of the race, but it was a close finish with teammate Ethan Elder. We had a big victory lane picture with all of my family and friends, and we all went out to eat after the race.”

In the pits, Oplinger is known as a driver who doesn’t hesitate to assist his fellow competitors when they’re in need of assistance. Oplinger views his competitors as family members, even though they go head-to-head once the green flag drops.

“The thing I like the most about the Allison Legacy Series is that everyone who is involved is like one big family since our series is separate from others,” Oplinger said. “The Allison's have a great connection with each and every driver. I also like how teams help each other if someone ever has any problems.”

The Allison Legacy Series saw four winners throughout the season’s 12-race schedule. In addition to Oplinger visiting Victory Lane on eight occasions, Andon Mendenhall won two races, and Matthew Davey and Elder each won a race.

ALS PR