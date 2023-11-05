Sunday, Nov 05

NASCAR Team Owner Wins Go Fas Racing Pole Award For All American 400

Rackley WAR team owner Willie Allen won the GoFas Racing Pole Award for the Curb Records/Big Machine Vodka SPIKED Coolers All American 400 Presented by US Tank and Cryogenic Equipment on Saturday afternoon.  The driver from nearby Bon Aqua, TN turned an 18.288 to lead the way over 2021 All American 400 winner Matt Craig and Cole Butcher.

Butcher’s third-place qualifying run has championship implications.  With Ty Majeski qualifying 13th, Butcher was able to close the points gap by three.  Majeski now owns just a five-point lead going into Sunday’s race.

After the redraw, Gio Ruggiero will start on the pole for the All American 400 with teammate Cole Butcher on the outside front row.  Defending race winner Stephen Nasse starts fifth, while other former All American 400 winners Matt Craig and Bubba Pollard starts fourth and 12th, respectively.

Full Starting Lineup:

  1. Gio Ruggiero
  2. Cole Butcher
  3. Jackson Boone
  4. Matt Craig
  5. Stephen Nasse
  6. Derek Thorn
  7. Michael House
  8. Willie Allen
  9. Dustin Smith
  10. Jake Garcia
  11. Albert Francis
  12. Bubba Pollard
  13. Ty Majeski
  14. Johnny Sauter
  15. Jake Finch
  16. William Sawalich
  17. Ty Fredrickson
  18. Luke Fenhaus
  19. Chase Burda
  20. Jacob Goede
  21. Billy VanMeter
  22. Tommy Joe Martins
  23. Austin Nason
  24. Michael Hinde
  25. TJ Duke
  26. Hunter Wright
  27. Logan Bearden
  28. Dakota Stroup
  29. Jordon Riddick
  30. Josh Hicks
  31. Johnny Aramendia
  32. Johnny Brazier
  33. Allen Karnes
  34. Jeremy Doss

For the full ASA STARS National Tour schedule, plus Super Late Model rules and other information, please visit the series website at starsnationaltour.com, or be sure to follow the series on social media (Facebook: STARS National Series | Twitter: @racewithstars | IG: @starsnational).

ASA STARS PR

