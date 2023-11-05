NASCAR Team Owner Wins Go Fas Racing Pole Award For All American 400

Rackley WAR team owner Willie Allen won the GoFas Racing Pole Award for the Curb Records/Big Machine Vodka SPIKED Coolers All American 400 Presented by US Tank and Cryogenic Equipment on Saturday afternoon. The driver from nearby Bon Aqua, TN turned an 18.288 to lead the way over 2021 All American 400 winner Matt Craig and Cole Butcher.

Butcher’s third-place qualifying run has championship implications. With Ty Majeski qualifying 13th, Butcher was able to close the points gap by three. Majeski now owns just a five-point lead going into Sunday’s race.

After the redraw, Gio Ruggiero will start on the pole for the All American 400 with teammate Cole Butcher on the outside front row. Defending race winner Stephen Nasse starts fifth, while other former All American 400 winners Matt Craig and Bubba Pollard starts fourth and 12th, respectively.

Full Starting Lineup:

Gio Ruggiero Cole Butcher Jackson Boone Matt Craig Stephen Nasse Derek Thorn Michael House Willie Allen Dustin Smith Jake Garcia Albert Francis Bubba Pollard Ty Majeski Johnny Sauter Jake Finch William Sawalich Ty Fredrickson Luke Fenhaus Chase Burda Jacob Goede Billy VanMeter Tommy Joe Martins Austin Nason Michael Hinde TJ Duke Hunter Wright Logan Bearden Dakota Stroup Jordon Riddick Josh Hicks Johnny Aramendia Johnny Brazier Allen Karnes Jeremy Doss

For the full ASA STARS National Tour schedule, plus Super Late Model rules and other information, please visit the series website at starsnationaltour.com, or be sure to follow the series on social media (Facebook: STARS National Series | Twitter: @racewithstars | IG: @starsnational).

ASA STARS PR