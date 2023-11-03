Friday, Nov 03

Friday, Nov 03 2
Bubba Wallace has sensed a disturbance in the force! It&#039;s up to you to choose which side to align yourself with....

As the stars of NASCAR battle for supremacy in Phoenix this weekend, another battle brews that originated a long time ago in a galaxy far far away.

The battle between the dark side and the light side of the force has always been at the heart of the Star Wars sage. This weekend, as Bubba Wallace and the 23xi team don the garb of the rebel alliance, you too can choose your fate!

With the help of Columbia Sportswear, Bubba + NASCAR fans can also choose between the Light Side or Dark Side by purchasing special-edition merchandise, which is now is available at Columbia.com/BubbaWallace or the track this weekend.

Which side will you choose?

If your choice lies firmly with the rebels, be sure to check out the Skywalker Pilot collection, and be ready to jet across space and time in the never ending battle against the Empire!

May the Force be with you.

