The ARCA Menards Series West capped the season Friday at Phoenix Raceway with many teams contending for various championships. Sean Hingorani entered the weekend 30 points ahead of Trevor Huddleston in the driver's championship, while the No. 17 entry of Kaden Honeycutt led the owners' standings by 18 points over the No. 15 entry of Sean Hingorani.

Sawalich, 2023 ARCA Menards Series East champion, began the weekend pacing practice before later winning the pole for Friday’s Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 100. Hingorani and Huddleston, vying for the west championship, qualified second and 21st for the event on Thursday.

Sawalich had really two concerns going into the event: Sean Hingorani and Dean Thompson.

Sawalich led the opening 25 circuits of the event before Hingorani took the top spot on a restart with 25 laps complete. Then, as the field went back green following a yellow at lap 29, Sawalich re-took the top spot from Hingorani.

Surviving two more restarts and holding off Thompson in the closing laps, Sawalich scored his first ARCA West victory by 0.850 seconds over Thompson—his fifth win of 2023 across the East and West platforms.

Hingorani, finishing third, clinched the series title. From Newport Beach, California, Hingorani finishes the championship season with seven top five and eight top 10 finishes, along with four victories and two poles.

Jack Wood and Tyler Reif rounded out the top five.

Taking home top 10s were Landen Lewis, Bradley Erickson, Tanner Reif, Kaden Honeycutt and Sebastian Arias.

The series now enters its offseason. Stay tuned to Speedwaydigest.com all winter long for news regarding the 2024 ARCA Menards Series West season!