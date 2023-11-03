Sean Hingorani earns first ARCA championship in a Toyota Camry

Camry driver, Sean Hingorani, captured the 2023 ARCA Menards Series West title after a third-place finish at Phoenix Raceway Friday afternoon. Hingorani’s first-career series title completes a Toyota sweep of the national ARCA Menards Series championships, showcasing the premier performance of Toyota drivers and their Camrys. Jesse Love won the ARCA Menards Series title, while William Sawalich was the victor in the ARCA Menards Series East, helping Toyota claim the manufacturer’s crown for the season.

The Venturini Motorsports driver delivered all season long enroute to a championship, posting four victories, seven top-fives and eight top-10s to go along with a pole at Irwindale Speedway. The 16-year-old Californian also competed in the ARCA Menards Series and ARCA Menards Series East in 2023, claiming two additional poles and several top-fives and top-10s. With this title, Hingorani becomes the first driver of Indian descent to win a championship.

"We couldn’t be more excited for Sean, his team and family in capturing the ARCA Menards Series West championship this season,” said Paul Doleshal, Group Manager, Motorsports, Toyota Motor North America (TMNA). “At just 16-years-old, Sean showcased incredible growth in his racing craft throughout the season and achieved much success, which resulted in a much-deserved championship. We look forward to seeing where this championship takes Sean in the future.”

Along with his impressive season across ARCA, Hingorani made his debut in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series at the Milwaukee Mile in August. Piloting the No. 61 Hattori Racing Enterprises Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, Hingorani finished 23rd after starting 27th.

Hingorani's ARCA Menards West title marks the first for Venturini Motorsports in the category, adding another championship to the famed-team's mark in ARCA competition. This championship is also the fourth in five years for Toyota drivers in the ARCA Menards Series West, joining Jesse Love (2021 and 2020) and Derek Kraus (2019).

TRD PR