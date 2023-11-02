Reif Looks to Finish 2023 Campaign Strong in Phoenix

End It on a High Note … Tanner Reif looks to close out the 2023 season on a high note at Phoenix Raceway on Friday morning. The driver of the No. 16 NAPA Auto Care Chevrolet SS looks to sweep the races at Phoenix for the Reif family this season. While Reif has two career ARCA Menards Series West (AMSW) wins under his belt, he’s focused on equaling his brother Tyler after he took the season-opening event at Phoenix in March. Reif has three Phoenix starts under his belt and has one top-10 finish to his credit.

Reservations for Six … Reif hopes to make a reservation for BMR’s sixth visit to Phoenix’s victory lane. The BMR team has five previous victories at the one-mile desert tri oval, dating back to the 2002 season opener with Austin Cameron. Since the storied mile was reconfigured in 2011, BMR has tallied three victories, a sweep in 2014 with Cole Custer and Nick Drake, and most recently in 2015 with David Gilliland. Reif is hunting for his third-career AMSW victory and hopes to end his first season piloting the NAPA Auto Care Chevrolet by giving BMR the team’s first Phoenix win since 2015.

Chassis Selections … Reif will drive chassis No. 114 out of the BMR stable. This Chevrolet SS will see its first green flag of the season on Friday morning.

Tune In … The AMSW finale can be streamed live on FloRacing ( www.floracing.com ) at 2:30 p.m. ET. CNBC will televise tape-delayed coverage on Saturday, November 11th at 2:00 p.m. ET. Stay connected with the NAPA Auto Care team by following @BMR_NASCAR on Twitter, @bmrnascar on Instagram, and Bill McAnally Racing on Facebook.

Tanner Reif Quote:

On entering the season finale at Phoenix:

“Our NAPA Auto Care team is super excited for the weekend and a chance to finish the year strong. We’ve had some tough luck recently, but a lot of speed in our Chevrolets this year and I think we’ll have the performance to run up front this week at Phoenix. Everyone at BMR has put a ton of effort into our NAPA Auto Care Chevys and I’m really proud to be a part of this team all season. Hopefully we can fire off well in practice and end the year on a high note.”