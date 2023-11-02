Brad Moran Named to Canadian Motorsports Hall of Fame Class of 2023

NASCAR Cup Series Managing Director Brad Moran has been announced as an inductee in the Canadian Motorsports Hall of Fame Class of 2023. The Toronto native has spent more than 30 years in motorsports as a competitor, track owner and official.

Moran joined NASCAR in 2008 to oversee NASCAR’s Touring Series, including the NASCAR Pinty’s Series in Canada. He moved to the helm of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series in July 2016, guiding the series through its first season of the playoff format. Moran was named NASCAR Cup Series Managing Director prior to the 2022 season and was instrumental in the implementation of the Next Gen car.

“Brad has been an incredible asset to NASCAR since joining our team and this honor is well deserved,” said Elton Sawyer, NASCAR Senior Vice President, Competition. “His work has strengthened NASCAR from the grassroots level to the NASCAR Cup Series, and his dedication to motorsports has improved the industry in Canada and the United States.”

Prior to joining NASCAR, Moran owned Barrie Speedway in Ontario for seven years. The track hosted both the NASCAR Pinty’s Series and NASCAR Advanced Auto Parts Weekly Series, which helped develop Moran’s relationship with NASCAR officials.

Moran is one of 15 inductees in the upcoming class that will be honored during the Canadian International Autoshow on Saturday, February 17, 2024 in Toronto. Joining Moran in the hall of fame class is long-time NASCAR Pinty’s Series competitor Mark Dilley. Dilley has 143 career starts, fourth most in series history.

NASCAR PR