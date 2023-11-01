PMH Announces TA2 Club, Unveils 2024 Schedule

Parella Motorsports Holdings (PMH) announces a new series for 2024, TA2 Club, which will serve as the first step on the ladder to the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli’s Big Machine Vodka SPIKED Coolers TA2 Series. The SVRA-sanctioned TA2 Club will provide drivers wishing to participate in Trans Am’s TA2 Series with a place to hone their skills, with shorter races, smaller fields and lower entry fees of $1,500 per weekend.

The Big Machine Vodka SPIKED Coolers TA2 Series is currently the fastest-growing road racing series in North America. TA2 Club will serve as a development series with a very similar rules package, allowing non-pro drivers to race the same safe racecars with the same proven technology at bucket list tracks across the country.

The TA2 Club schedule will consist of five event weekends, which will each host two 30-minute races. The series will make its debut at Eagles Canyon Raceway on March 7-10. This event will also coincide with an SVRA driver school. Next, TA2 Club will head to Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, April 26-28, then to Road America, May 16-19. The next stop will be at the historic Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, June 13-16. The season will conclude at Lime Rock Park, July 19-20.

The 2024 TA2 Club champion will receive free entry to run in the Big Machine Vodka SPIKED Coolers TA2 Series race at Circuit of The Americas on October 31-November 3, 2024, as well as free Trans Am TA2 Series entry fees for the entire 2025 season.

“We are really pleased to introduce TA2 Club for the 2024 season,” said Michael Printup, SVRA President. “The Big Machine Vodka SPIKED Coolers TA2 Series has experienced tremendous growth in the past few years, leading to much larger fields and higher levels of competition. We believe TA2 Club will have its own identity by racing on different weekends and running in a different format than Trans Am’s TA2 Series. However, we hope it will be a valuable outlet for those who want to dip their toes in the water, develop their race craft, familiarize themselves with the cars, and prepare to move up to Trans Am in the future.”

2024 TA2 Club Schedule (All Doubleheaders)

March 7-10 – Eagles Canyon Raceway (Decatur, Texas)

April 26-28 – Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course (Lexington, Ohio)

May 16-19 – Road America (Elkhart Lake, Wis.)

June 13-16 – Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Speedway, Ind.)

July 19-20 – Lime Rock Park (Lakeville, Conn.)

SVRA’s final event of 2023 comes at Circuit of The Americas next weekend, November 2-5, racing alongside Trans Am, Formula Regional Americas Championship Powered by Honda and Formula 4 United States Championship Powered by Honda.