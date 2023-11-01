Columbia Unveils Special-Edition SkyWalker Pilot Collection with Bubba Wallace + NASCAR

Columbia Sportswear, in collaboration with Lucasfilm, is launching a special-edition collection inspired by Luke Skywalker’s iconic flight suit from the Star Wars™ saga. This is Columbia’s largest Star Wars collection to date and incorporates fan-favorite details of the iconic orange flight suit while merging the utility, tech, and styling needed to take on the Empire (and the elements).

As part of the background research for this special-edition collection, Columbia’s team studied the original screen-worn costumes closely with the Lucasfilm team to ensure authentic details were incorporated into the designs. The insulated collar construction, precise sleeve baffling, and fan-favorite Easter eggs—including vehicle schematics and original concept art—make this an unforgettable collection. The nine-piece collection can be found at Columbia.com/StarWars.

“This collaboration balances Star Wars design with the performance and durability Columbia is known for,” says Matt Merriman, VP Brand Development and Partnerships at Columbia Sportswear. “These are not costume replicas. Rather, our product team took inspiration from Luke Skywalker’s iconic flight suit and created a fully equipped ski collection built to withstand the elements. It is that mash-up that we find interesting. The styles are as functional as they are beautiful.”

Columbia is unveiling this collection the week of the NASCAR Cup Series Championship on November 5, where Columbia ambassador Bubba Wallace will race his own version of Luke Skywalker’s Red Five X-wing Starfighter. Wallace’s No. 23 Toyota Camry TRD, helmet and fire suit feature intricate elements inspired by the Star Wars galaxy as he attempts to make the jump to hyperspace at Phoenix Raceway.

The key styles within the collection also feature the gold standard in warmth—Columbia’s Omni-Heat Infinity™ thermal reflective technology—to help fans master the winter elements. Ranging in price from $40-$500 (USD), the pieces in the Skywalker Pilot Collection include an array of performance and lifestyle gear:

The Skywalker Pilot Ski Suit (MSRP: $500) - A special-edition one-piece ski suit inspired by Luke Skywalker’s iconic flight suit and built for epic snow days with Omni-Tech waterproof breathable fabric, ski pass pocket and thermal reflective lining. And Star Wars fans will appreciate the detailed patches, hidden blueprint graphics of R2-D2, and the T-65 X-wing Starfighter with messages in Aurebesh (the written language of the Star Wars galaxy). Available online only.

This mountain-ready ski jacket is ready for the slopes and features waterproof-breathable fabric and advanced thermal-reflective lining. Star Wars details include hidden blueprint graphics of R2-D2, and the T-65 X-wing Starfighter with messages in Aurebesh. The Skywalker Pilot Snow Goggle (MSRP: $300) - Ski goggles inspired by Luke Skywalker’s iconic helmet and visor will help keep you protected and clear-sighted in variable conditions while providing comfort. The goggles are also helmet-compatible and feature two interchangeable lenses, plus a carrying pouch. Fan-favorite details include elements on the outer strap inspired by Luke Skywalker’s helmet, along with messages in Aurebesh that are etched discreetly on the lenses and carrying pouch.

The Skywalker Pilot Collection will be available on columbia.com/StarWars starting at 12:01am ET on Dec. 1, 2023, and at select Columbia-branded U.S. retail locations. In addition to the U.S., the collection will be available in several countries throughout Asia, Europe and Central and South America.

For full details and the list of Columbia-branded U.S. retail locations carrying the new collection, please visit: columbia.com/StarWars.