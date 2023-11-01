MGM Resorts Reveals New Details About Bellagio Fountain Club Experience At Formula 1 ® Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is sharing new details surrounding the Bellagio Fountain Club, which will take center stage during the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX with special events and experiences before, during and after the race, November 16-18.

Throughout the weekend, the Las Vegas Grand Prix Winner’s Stage at the Bellagio Fountain Club will be home to performances by entertainers from MGM Resorts’ entertainment portfolio before welcoming the race’s top drivers for post-race commentary on Saturday night.

See the Winner’s Stage here

The venue also announced the addition of renowned chefs José Andrés, Christina Tosi, Alain Ducasse and Rainer Becker to its star-studded culinary lineup. As a premier destination for enjoying the race, the Bellagio Fountain Club will bring fans even closer to the track through an unprecedented Dolby Vision viewing experience powered by LG OLED evo TVs.

Welcome to the Winner’s Stage

Once the checkered flag is waved and cars cross the finish line, the first, second and third-place drivers will head to the Las Vegas Grand Prix Winner’s Stage at the Bellagio Fountain Club for post-race interviews. Fans will celebrate as the top three drivers share commentary and reflect on their success at the first-ever FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX.

"We’re curating an experience at the Bellagio Fountain Club that offers guests the absolute best of F1® – from incredible views of the race and exceptional cuisine and beverages, to an astonishing live Dolby Vision experience on LG OLED TVs, to getting up close with the winners post-race,” said Andrew Lanzino, Vice President of Citywide Events Strategy. “We’re incredibly honored to host the Las Vegas Grand Prix’s Winner’s Stage for what we believe will be one of the weekend’s most iconic moments.”

Bellagio Fountain Club’s Celebrated Culinary Lineup

Newly added to Bellagio Fountain Club’s ensemble of legendary chefs are chef and humanitarian José Andrés, award-winning Christina Tosi of Milk Bar fame, Michelin-decorated Alain Ducasse from Rivea, and ZUMA’s Founding Chef Rainer Becker. Andrés, Tosi, Ducasse and Becker join Mario Carbone, David Chang, Michael Mina, Masaharu Morimoto, Bryan & Michael Voltaggio and Jean-Georges Vongerichten. Chefs will rotate throughout the three days, introducing new menus daily that progress throughout the night. A dedicated team of award-winning mixologists and sommeliers will curate an open bar of signature cocktails and specialty wines throughout the race. The Bellagio Fountain Club will open nightly beginning at 6 p.m. November 16-18.

Dolby Creates Premier Viewing Experience within Bellagio Fountain Club

Complementing the electricity of the in-person festivities at the Bellagio Fountain Club, guests will be completely immersed in the action as the race comes alive through an exclusive live feed delivered throughout the Club in Dolby Vision. The experience will be powered by LG’s best-in-class TVs, including the company’s award-winning LG OLED evo TVs featuring Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. When enjoying the live feed in Dolby Vision, the action on the track will come to life on screen with incredible brightness, ultra-vivid colors, captivating detail and stunning contrast to deliver a richer viewing experience. Eighty Dolby Vision-enabled LG OLED evo TVs will power the activation, providing guests an experience they will not forget.

The Bellagio Fountain Club will offer unequaled proximity to the racetrack from an elevated, centralized location on Bellagio’s signature lake. From the Bellagio Fountain Club’s rooftop hospitality deck, guests will have incredible views of Bellagio’s iconic Fountains juxtaposed with the electricity of F1® cars zooming up Las Vegas Boulevard.

Limited packages remain for the Bellagio Fountain Club. Guests can book Club packages only by calling MGM Resorts’ Luxury Travel Services team at 1.866.931.7117.