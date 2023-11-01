Heineken Partners with Max Verstappen and Oracle Red Bull Racing at F1 LVGP

Heineken’s new world-class light beer, Heineken Silver, will be taking on Las Vegas like never before with on-the-ground activations, concerts at Heineken House and more than 100 Heineken Silver sampling events all week long heading into the world’s most anticipated F1 race weekend.

Heineken is partnered with global F1 superstar and three-time world champion Max Verstappen, who’s serving as an official Heineken 0.0 ambassador. The partnership brings together the number one Dutch beer alongside the number one Dutch driver to engage the next generation of fans and encourage responsible consumption.

Heineken 0.0 and Oracle Red Bull Racing are also in partnership, delivering world-class entertainment and exceptional fan experiences with a focus on responsible consumption. The partnership connects with fans globally through the number one driver and race team in F1, helping give fans a view behind the curtain of a world-class racing team.