Action Sports Legend Brian Deegan Joins Nitrocross Phoenix Driver Roster, Will Take On Travis Pastrana and More in Group E Top Class

Nitrocross, a new revolution in motorsport created by global icon Travis Pastrana, announced that action sports icon Brian Deegan will join the Group E field at its upcoming November 10-11 Phoenix doubleheader. He will pilot the Dreyer & Reinbold JC #38 1,000+ hp-equivalent FC1-X, the fastest electric vehicle in racing. This will bring Deegan’s remarkable talent and racing expertise to Nitrocross’ marquee top class for the first time.

Deegan, a household name in the action sports world, has spent his career pushing the limits of what is possible in freestyle motocross, rallycross, and off-road racing. With a decorated career spanning decades, Deegan is known for his fearless approach and a relentless pursuit of excellence, making him a natural fit for the electrifying world of Nitrocross. He has consistently demonstrated his exceptional driving skills across multiple different disciplines and is excited to make his Nitrocross Group E debut with the Dreyer & Reinbold Racing roster.

Deegan said: "I'm really looking forward to this new challenge. Nitrocross is a whole different animal, but I love pushing my limits and trying new things. Dreyer & Reinbold Racing has a strong track record winning the team championship along with going 1-2-3 in the driver’s championships, and I believe this partnership will be a winning one."

Deegan stands as one of the most decorated freestyle motocross (FMX) riders in X Games history, boasting an impressive collection of achievements. In all of X Games competition he sits with a remarkable tally of 16 medals including four gold medals at the X Games. His extraordinary skills and unwavering dedication to pushing the boundaries of the sport have cemented his legendary status among action sports enthusiasts. Notably, his versatility as a competitor extends beyond freestyle motocross, as he clinched a gold medal in rallycross, showcasing his remarkable adaptability and ability to conquer multiple disciplines within motorsports.

In 2009, Brian Deegan made a daring switch from two wheels to four, venturing into the heart-pounding world of short course off-road racing in the Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series' Unlimited Lites division. With his characteristic fearlessness and unwavering determination, Deegan conquered this new frontier, ultimately clinching the championship.

In 2011, he solidified his prowess by winning the World Championship race at Crandon International Off-Road Raceway in the Traxxas TORC Series, further establishing his dominance in the discipline. Deegan's racing journey didn't stop there; he went on to win the Pro Lite Unlimited and Pro 2 class championships in the Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series, showcasing his versatility and adaptability as a formidable force in off-road racing. Additionally, Deegan's competitive spirit led him to the Global RallyCross Championship, where he finished as the runner-up in the championship in 2012 and secured a third-place finish in 2016, underlining his ability to excel in diverse motorsport arenas.

Deegan, who has prior experience in Nitrocross’ Side-by-Sides division, is now stepping up to race in its Group E top class, where he will face off against the world’s best in rallycross. The stacked field includes Deegan’s longtime rival Travis Pastrana (USA), who topped the Round Two podium in Utah.

Reigning 2022-23 champion, and Round Three winner, Robin Larsson (SWE). Is also confirmed, along with European rallycross champion Andreas Bakkerud (NOR), last season’s runner-up, as well as Round One winner Fraser McConnell (JAM) and current standings leader Kevin Eriksson (SWE).

Rounding out the Group E field is Benito Guerra (MEX), a versatile driver with experience in WRC and Race of Champions, along with Oliver Eriksson (SWE), Conner Martell (USA), and Oliver Bennett (GBR).

Nitrocross 2023/24 PHX Round 4-5: Group E Entry List

Driver Name Vehicle # Nationality Team Andreas Bakkerud 13 NOR DRR JC Oliver Bennett 42 GBR XITE Energy Racing Brian Deegan 38 USA DRR JC Kevin Eriksson 23 SWE OMSE Oliver Eriksson 16 SWE OMSE Benito Guerra 71 MEX OMSE Robin Larsson 4 SWE DRR JC Conner Martell 21 USA Vermont SportsCar Fraser McConnell 35 JAM DRR Travis Pastrana 199 USA Vermont SportsCar

*New driver just added in bold

In addition to Group E, Phoenix fans will see rising star Lia Block, daughter of the late Ken Block, as a younger generation gets ready to step up onto the big stage in NEXT, Nitrocross’ developmental class. Lia is already making a name for herself: she also competes in Extreme E, drove in the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb and is an ARA titleholder. But she has her sights set on winning a trophy in Phoenix.

Rough-and-ready Side-By-Sides, high-performance UTV’s rocketed by 1,000 cc engines, will offer even more high adrenaline excitement, along with a special class of classic Baja Bugs desert racers,

Championship Stakes:

Nitrocross 2023-24 includes 10 rounds set at venues across North America. Following its June season kickoff in Oklahoma and August’s Utah action, Phoenix is the next stop on the road to the Nitrocross series championship.

How To Watch:

Nitrocross is coming to The Valley of the Sun on Veterans Day weekend, Friday, November 10th and Saturday, November 11th. Tickets are available now at nitrocrossracing.com.

For fans unable to make it out to the track, Rumble Sports, the leading platform for live-streaming action sports, will stream the pulse-pounding Nitrocross excitement, live and all free for fans across the globe, with an immersive production featuring incredible first-person view drone coverage that puts viewers at the heart of the action.