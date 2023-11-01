Meguiar's Announces 2023 SEMA Builds by TJ Hunt and Rides by Kam

Meguiar’s, the global leader in car care, will showcase two unique, custom-built vehicles at the 2023 SEMA Show from YouTube creator and Meguiar’s ambassador, TJ Hunt and custom build shop Rides by Kam. The NASCAR-powered Plymouth Barracuda built by Rides by Kam will make its Las Vegas debut at SEMA, while TJ Hunt’s widebody BMW M4 GT3 will make its first public appearance as a complete project. Both showstopping rides will be showcased in the Meguiar’s booth (#22357) in the Central Hall & Central Lobby at the Las Vegas Convention Center from October 31 through November 3.

Since 1901, Meguiar's has fostered enduring relationships with passionate car enthusiasts worldwide, creating a level of trust and respect for the brand that embodies the lifestyle of the car hobby. It was important for Meguiar’s to showcase cars that reflect the passion of the enthusiasts who unite at SEMA to enjoy all the specialty products that make cars more attractive, unique, and fun. Each of these builds are superb reflections of a thriving car culture that celebrates this passion.

Ride by Kam ‘Notorious’ 1970 Plymouth Barracuda

Enthusiast and collector Trent Carter brought his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda to Rides by Kam and challenged the team to transform his iconic Mopar muscle into a show-stopping dream machine. With the signature Rides by Kam design elements from tip to tail, the ‘Cuda – now dubbed Notorious – is a culmination of meticulous fabrication, bodywork, and performance design; a clear vision from Trent brought to reality by the Rides by Kam team. At the heart of the Notorious ‘Cuda beats a naturally aspirated 358ci Dodge R5P7 NASCAR engine pumping 900 horsepower at 9000rpm that is neatly tucked into a modern yet sano engine bay unlike anything out there.

Inside, the signature design flows throughout the interior, melding modern touches with industrial design that echoes the performance hibernating under the hood and throughout the chassis and suspension.

The custom-formulated green paint polished from start to finish with Meguiar’s products, pads and machines ties the whole package together, reflecting Trent Carter’s vision, Rides by Kam’s craftmanship, and that classic Mopar performance.

TJ Hunt’s 2022 BMW M4 GT3

With a 2022 G82 BMW M4 as his canvas and a factory OEM GT3 body kit, TJ Hunt has created a one-of-kind M4 GT3 street machine that has undoubtably proved to be one of his most challenging undertakings. Millions have watched as TJ and his team navigated their way through an intense and meticulous fabrication process over the last six months. Over the course of 13 videos, TJ and team documented the conversion on his wildly popular YouTube channel, and SEMA will mark its public debut as a completed GT3 showstopper.

Already a unique car, the G82 BMW M4 Competition Coupe is all-wheel drive with a 3.0-liter I6 engine that produces 510 hp and 650 ft-lbs of torque, and sports the rare British Racing Green paint scheme with Kylami Orange interior. Sure to turn heads as is, the M4 went under the knife to accept a $125,000 OEM body kit from the BMW factory meant for the GT3 Cup car platform. Countless hours of fabrication, trial and error, relocation of all the parts and modern technology that make the M4 an incredible car from the factory will put on full display in the Meguiar’s booth.

The Meguiar’s team will be joining the “Notorious” Barracuda and BMW M4 GT3 at the Meguiar’s booth throughout the 2023 SEMA Show.