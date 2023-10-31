Chrissy Wallace Enters Fall Brawl at Hickory Motor Speedway

Chrissy Wallace is ready to put back on the fire suit and helmet in Late Model action. After a four-year hiatus, the champion and winning driver is set to take once again take on the historic track of Hickory Motor Speedway. She will be doing so in this year’s Fall Brawl slated for Saturday, November 11.

Wallace, the daughter of NASCAR champion and race-winning driver Mike Wallace, previously competed in the NASCAR Xfinity, Craftsman Truck Series, ARCA Menards Series and several Late Model Series.

Most notably was in 2011 when she became the first female to win an ASA Late Model track championship at Lebanon I-44 Speedway, the same track Mike won a championship in 1990. Chrissy is also the first female to win a race at Hickory, doing so in 2007 at the age of 19.

She is ready to get back behind the wheel and compete. Wallace will be driving the No. 12 for Leicht Motorsports with partnerships still available for this race, leading to more in the future.

Out of all the tracks, Hickory Motor Speedway is the one place I am 100% confident in making my return,” Wallace said. “I have missed everything about being at the racetrack. The people, the competition, the atmosphere and most of all being in the car. Special thanks to Kevin and Eugene Leicht for helping make this possible.

"It’s no secret I grew up in a racing family and that’s what our lives have been about for decades. Racing is something I love and this opportunity has me ready to do some more. Seat time and marketing partners is what we need to get started.”

The Fall Brawl consists of 200 laps on the famed asphalt oval. For more information about the race, contact www.HickoryMotorSpeedway.com. For more information about Media and Partnership Opportunities, see below.

Chrissy Wallace PR