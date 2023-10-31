All American 400 - Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway

The biggest short track racing weekend of the year makes its way to Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway for the Curb Records/Big Machine Vodka Spiked Coolers All American 400 presented by US Tank on Friday-Sunday November 3rd-5th. A championship weekend of racing action will close down the historic 2023 season at "America's Favorite Short Track" and see 8 different championships decided. NASCAR Hall of Famer and former All American 400 Champion Darrell Waltrip will serve as Grand Marshall for the 39th All American 400.

The action starts on Friday, November 3rd with ASA STARS National Tour and JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour practice. Grandstands open at 5:00pm on Friday with 1/4-mile championship racing beginning at 6:30pm. All 6 1/4-mile divisions will be on display featuring championship races for Limited Late Models, Pure Stocks, Street Stocks, Pest Doctor Front Runners, US Air Force Legends, and Murfreesboro Fence Bandoleros.

The full-throttle entertainment continues on Saturday, November 4th starting with grandstands opening at 3:00pm and ASA STARS Go Fas Pole Award All American 400 Qualifying starting at 5:00pm. The CRA Street Stocks and Vore's Compact Touring Series will hold their features first around the 5/8th-mile before the main event of the night, the JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour Pro Late Models. The JEGS/CRA All Stars Tour will be joining the local Pro Late Models of Nashville to add a little extra excitement to the championship race for the local stars. Jackson Boone currently leads in the 2023 Pro Late Model division points with Dylan Fetcho, Dawson Sutton, and Hunter Wright all in contention.

The high-octane weekend will conclude with the historic crowning of the first ASA STARS National Tour champion on Sunday, November 5th. NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver Ty Majeski currently holds just an 8 point lead over fellow competitor Cole Butcher for the series inaugural 2023 championship. Over 30 entries will make for an action packed running of the always prestigious All American 400. The 39th All American 400 will take the green flag at 1:00pm.

There will be more than just racing to look forward to for the 39th All American 400. On Friday, November 3rd the first 500 kids will get NASCAR commemorative bracelets thanks to our partners at Music City Collectables. On Saturday, November 4th a special Team Construction autograph session and candy giveaway will take place on the concourse with the stars of the Vore's Compact Touring Series. Then on Sunday, November 5th the US Air Force gaming trailer will be out for kids to take in some fun gaming activities before the big race. The first 500 kids who enter on Sunday will receive free checkered flags. There will also be a special ASA STARS National Tour Autograph session on the frontstretch for all fans starting at 11:30am.

The biggest weekend in short track racing will be one for the whole family to enjoy. Advance tickets are on sale now and you can find all the information you need for the weekend at www. nashvillefairgroundsspeedway. racing.

Track Enterprises PR