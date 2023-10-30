Darrell Waltrip Named All American 400 Grand Marshal

ASA STARS National Tour and Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway officials are proud to announce that three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and NASCAR Hall of Famer Darrell Waltrip has accepted an invitation to serve as the Grand Marshal for the Curb Records/Big Machine Vodka SPIKED Coolers All American 400 Presented by US Tank and Cryogenic Equipment.

Waltrip’s NASCAR career was among the greatest of all-time. Three NASCAR Cup Series championships, 84 victories (fourth all-time), and a 1989 Daytona 500 win are just a few of the accolades that Waltrip can claim. He was induced into the NASCAR Hall of Fame with the 2012 class.

He was a two-time Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway track champion in 1970 and 1973. He won his first-career NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville in 1975 in the Music City USA 420.

Waltrip was a frequent competitor with the original ASA National Tour, winning seven races in 38 starts. His first career ASA win came in ASA’s first ever sanctioned event in November 1972 at Salem Speedway. The Midwest 300 featured three 100 lap segments, the last of which Waltrip drove from 32nd to the lead in just 44 laps before darkness ended the race on lap 80. That win came after the transmission went out on lap 19 of the first segment and missed the entire second segment fixing the car..

Two more of his ASA victories came at Nashville, including the 1987 All-American 400. Waltrip passed fellow NASCAR Hall of Famer and four-time ASA National Champion Mark Martin coming to the white flag to claim victory.

“ASA and Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway have such rich histories in short track racing,” said Waltrip. “I am looking forward to getting back to the track I called home for many years for the All American 400 and the return of ASA to Nashville.”

Sunday’s Curb Records/Big Machine Vodka Spiked Coolers All American 400 presented by US Tank and Cryogenic Equipment is part of a full weekend of action featuring Super and Pro Late Model practice and 1/4-mile racing action on Friday night; All American 400 qualifying and races for the Vore’s Compact Touring Series, CRA Street Stocks, and JEGS/CRA All Stars Tour on the 5/8-mile Saturday; and culminating with the season-ending ASA STARS National Tour All American 400 on Sunday afternoon. Special discounted three-day tickets are available here.

34 cars are entered for the 39th Curb Records/Big Machine Vodka SPIKED Coolers All American 400 Presented by US Tank and Cryogenic Equipment. Click here for the full entry list.

The ASA STARS National Tour opened the ten race, six-state schedule at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, FL on March 11. Gio Ruggiero is the most recent winner, claiming the victory in the Winchester 400 on October 15.

