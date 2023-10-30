Petty’s Garage Makes New Addition in Advance to SEMA

Petty’s Garage continues to add expertise to its staff with leaders in the high-performance automotive industry. The company announced it has hired Stacy Tucker as its new Head of Product.



Tucker comes to the world-famous facility in Level Cross, N.C. after co-founding Detroit Speed and Engineering and developing the brand as the leader in performance parts. She now takes her years of experience and expertise to Petty’s Garage to give its customers the best products for their vehicles.



A graduate of Purdue University in Mechanical Engineering, and with a master’s degree from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in the same field, Tucker emerged herself as the best in product development, durability, and performance. She holds two patents while earning prestigious awards in the industry including several Goodguys New Products Awards. She is also the recipient of the Goodguys Women of the Year.



“Stacy comes to Petty’s Garage with the highest of credentials in our industry,” said Greg Steadman, Chief Operating Officer, Petty’s Garage. “She will lead our product line and parts development to the next level. We are confident that we have the best person in the business as we continue to grow our e-commerce parts business and keep our custom car builds and specialty projects moving forward.”



Making an immediate impact, Tucker and Petty’s Garage announce its newest product, a Petty’s Garage brake package for the Dodge and Jeep brands. The new brake package will fit the 2015 through 2020 SRT Hellcat, Charger Hellcat, Challenger Hellcat, Durango Hellcat, and Jeep Trackhawk vehicles.



“It has been a very fast-moving transition to Petty’s Garage and we’re hitting the ground running,” said Tucker. “I have new ideas that will help make the products at Petty’s Garage the best possible for our customers. The end goal is always to make the customer happy and we’re going to do that by giving them the best products possible. We have all the tools, people, and knowledge here at Petty’s Garage to make this all happen and I’m ready to implement my ideas now.”



Petty’s Garage is known for their Petty serialized vehicles, custom car builds and its best-in-class installation facility. Their high-performance aftermarket parts and specialty items can be purchased by anyone who is looking for that special Petty touch for their own vehicle at www.pettysgarage.com. The site has parts and specialty items for many makes and models that enthusiasts around the globe love to personalize and modify. Tucker will help introduce new parts for additional makes and models.



For more information about Petty’s Garage, and to learn more about all performance parts offered at Petty’s Garage, please visit www.pettysgarage.com.You can also follow Petty’s Garage on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.



Petty's Garage PR